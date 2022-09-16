Hillsdale soccer wins 8-1 over Jonesville, finishes 2-0 on the week

HILLSDALE — It was another successful day at Field of Dreams' soccer field as the Hornet boys soccer offense stung the Comets for an 8-1 victory.

The Hornets faced a fired-up Jonesville Comet squad led by head coach Jeff Dice. First-year head coach Garrett Collier and the Hornets struggled early to put the game away in the first half, but eventually the offense got going towards the end of the first half and going into the second half.

The Hornets ended the day with several goals in the second half, despite facing inspired play from Comet goalie Braeden Stiverson. Stiverson faced a barrage of shots-on-goal in the final 20 minutes of play and Stiverson made several saves including a diving stop in front of a charging Hornet player.

The Comets were able to put one score on the board thanks to a penalty kick by Alex Nicholson. Nicholson had to walk off the field shortly after due to fatigue. The Comets drop to 0-8 on the season as they search for their first win.

The Hornets advance to 3-2 overall on the year. Hillsdale senior Jack Granata had three goals to lead the Hornets. Granata now has nine goals this season. The senior has had a lot on his plate helping lead a relatively young Hornet team that has more than 7 starters who never got starts in varsity games until this season.

"We had a rough start," said Granata. "But people are learning from it and we'll do the best we can with it."

Hornet Dominick Coke had a goal and has two on the season. Aaron Webb scored a goal. Joseph Miller scored one goal. Bryan Garcia scored a goal. Kelton Phillip scored a goal and has five so far this season.

After an impressive win over LCAA rival Columbia Central, the Hornets bounced back to win two games after their losses to Ida and Onsted last week. This is the second game the Hornets have played the Comets this season and it is the last time the two teams will meet.

While head coach Collier and the team are happy they won the game, it wasn't exactly a complete game from a Hornet squad that's looking to put everything together.

"We got big goals and we only have 12 guys," said coach Collier. "We are doing what we can with what we got and we just want to fight in every single game and see what the outcome is. We want to play our best game in every single contest and it has gotten better every single week. All our goals are still in front of us and that's what's important to us. I'm never going to complain about a win but we want to build to the district tournament and compete for the conference. We are glad we won tonight but we also want to be playing the game how we want to play when we face those better teams."

Coach Collier and the Hornets will look to continue their recent success with a home game against Blissfield on Monday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. It is game three of a seven-match homestand for the Hornets. Blissfield looks to win their first game of the season against the Hornets. They lost to Tecumseh 8-0 to end their week's matches.

Jonesville hosts Jackson Christian on Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Jackson Christian is 4-6 this year, coming off a loss to the Leslie Blackhawks.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale Soccer ends week with win over cross-county rival