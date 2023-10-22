Hillsdale football players honor fallen former teammate before winning senior night

HILLSDALE — It was senior night for Hillsdale High School in Week 9 as the Hornets welcomed in LCAA rival Onsted for their home finale.

Hillsdale seniors Hunter Wilson, Landon Dunning, Jack Bowles, Lane Pearson, Stephen Petersen, Declan Flannery, Brady Kast, Jace Ringman, Drew Fox and Ethan Amburgey were recognized before the start of the game.

Alongside the senior members of the football team, senior cheer athletes and senior band members were recognized during the game. Longtime HHS football radio broadcasters Bob Flynn and Scott Phillips were recognized and honored at halftime as they are set to retire from broadcasting Hornet football games.

In addition to all of the senior night proceedings, the Hornet senior players and football team honored former teammate and HHS '23 graduate Clayton Bowditch before kickoff and during the game.

Bowditch died on Thursday after a traffic crash. Bowditch played offensive and defensive line for the Hornets during his time with the program. The loss was felt throughout the HHS community and the Hornet varsity football family.

The Hornet players carried his No. 52 jersey onto the field before kickoff. They displayed the jersey on their sideline for the duration of the game.

Clayton was well connected and close to several players on the 2023 team. Bowditch was still connected to the program this fall, offering to help coach Marc Lemerand and the team with anything they might need. Lemerand says that anytime a loss happens involving a player that, as a coach, he's built a relationship with, it is hard to process.

"Anytime something like that happens, a tragedy or accident, it's hard," Lemerand said. "It's a part of life, but as a coach and an older guy, it's not easy. For our kids, they were extremely close with Clay. He was a good kid. He called me up a couple months ago wondering if there was anything he could do to help out and if he could come out to practice, and I said absolutely come on out."

Lemerand said the team was processing the news Thursday together at practice.

"We had some kids who were on the team who were still really close to him," he said. "Thursday's practice was difficult. We talked as a team about processing what feelings you are going to have and how to respond to those situations. It's perfectly normal for them to grieve and be upset.

"The kids called me last night and asked if they could carry Clayton's jersey out. We said absolutely; that is a great way to honor him. I am proud of this group of kids. That's such a hard thing to deal with and process and still come out to play football. I just think the world of this group of kids that we have."

Senior Stephen Petersen said the players carried out Clayton's jersey to remember him.

"He was one of those guys that everyone loved," Petersen said.

Hillsdale would take the field Friday night with a mission to bring home a win. The added emotional impact of the night helped fuel the Hornet players to rally together and take down Onsted in a 48-42 final.

Petersen said the team's mindset was focused on the reality that this game could be the last for any player on the team. As a senior, it was surely Petersen's last game, but Petersen said that motivated the team to play hard for every yard and every tackle on Friday night.

"Honestly, we were just in the mindset — especially with Clayton — that this could be the last one," he said. "For me, it was for sure my last high school game. But we were all just ready; pedal-to-the-metal on every play."

Game highlights

The Hornets got on the board on their first offensive series of the game. Junior running back Jace Lennox punched in a touchdown from 2 yards out. Junior John Petersen made the point-after attempt.

Onsted struck back on a 59-yard touchdown. Hillsdale responded quickly after Petersen followed his long run by with a rushing touchdown. Hillsdale led 13-12 through the first quarter.

Hillsdale would score two unanswered touchdowns, both from Petersen, in the second quarter to lead 28-12 at halftime.

Onsted and Hillsdale would trade opening touchdowns to start the third quarter. After a Wildcat turnover-on-downs, Onsted sniffed out a Hornet trick play and intercepted a Carter Davis pass intended for the quarterback Bowles.

Bowles intercepted a pass attempt to end a Wildcat drive. Flannery punched in a touchdown from 1 yard out, and Bowles would run in a two-point conversion.

On the interception return, junior Hornet offensive and defensive lineman John Petersen was injured. The scary moment halted game action as EMT crews transferred Petersen off the field and to a local hospital, where he would undergo further evaluation.

Game action resumed with five minutes to go in the third quarter. The Wildcats scored quickly Hillsdale responded just as fast.

Stephen Petersen caught a first-down pass from Bowles and then scored his fourth touchdown of the night. On the next Wildcat possession, Flannery forced a fumble that was picked up by Grant Good. The Hornets then put their final touchdown on the board with another Stephen Petersen run.

The Wildcats scored two more times before the final minute of game action.

On the final kickoff, the Wildcats recovered an onside kick, giving them a shot at tying the game with a touchdown. Time quickly ran out for the Wildcats, and the final Hail Mary pass was knocked down by Lennox.

The Hornets ended the game with over 500 yards of offense. Stephen Petersen had 16 carries for 176 yards and five touchdowns. Lennox had 119 yards rushing and one touchdown. Declan Flannery ran for 31 yards and a touchdown. Senior Hunter Wilson had 28 yards rushing.

Bowles ran for 67 yards and completed seven passes for 80 yards. His longest pass of the night was a 30-yarder to Flannery. Anderson Holloway also had a reception for 22 yards.

Bowles had been the starting QB for the Hornets since his sophomore season. He said that not every final season turns out the way seniors expect. However, he added the 2023 Hornets were tight-knit group.

"We came into the season thinking it was going to be a good year," Bowles said. "It doesn't always work out that way, but we were a close team and had fun this year. We worked hard. I think we knew it was these seniors' last day, and it was my last day of football. We just wanted to leave it all the field."

Stephen Petersen and Flannery led the team with 18 and 17 tackles, respectively. Lennox had nine tackles.

Flannery said it meant a lot to go out with a senior night victory.

"I love this school," he said. "The atmosphere here is great, especially for sports. I think we got some really good coaches and I encourage kids to come out for sports. We have a great program, but some people just don't want to play. That was part of our problem this year is we had short numbers. I just want to encourage people to go out and play sports."

Hillsdale ends its 2023 season with a 3-6 record. Its other wins were a 40-6 victory to start the season at Jonesville and a 54-36 homecoming victory over Adrian Madison.

