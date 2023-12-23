How Hillsdale basketball turned corner this winter after recent struggles

HILLSDALE — If battle-tested had a picture in the dictionary, it would be of the 2023 Hillsdale varsity boys basketball team.

The team has withstood tough competition to get to Christmas with a 5-2 record, including back-to-back close wins over Hudson and Leslie. They've accomplished much of this through high-scoring play from team captain Jack Bowles and big contributions from several other Hornets.

When needed, the Hornets have also been stout on defense. However, their biggest badge of honor through the month of December has been their resiliency. Bowles, a four-year varsity starter, believes that comes from their struggles last season.

"It feels really good, especially coming off of four wins last year," Bowles said. "We already have more than that, so that's nice. It just comes down to the whole team. We got guys scoring from everywhere. Brody Adams has been a threat this year. We got exchange student Casper (Overbye), he's been a threat this year. You got Jace (Lennox) and I. Jace has been shooting well this year."

Second year coach Rob Salisbury says Bowles has been the player he's relied on most.

"Jack's been a four-year varsity player and our go-to guy," Salisbury said. "We look to him and depend on him for an awful lot. I know it's a lot to ask from one guy, but I have confidence in him, and he's got a lot of confidence in himself."

That confidence has extended to his teammates, who have shared the spotlight in gritty wins and built a trust that anyone has the capability to rise to the occasion.

Take their most recent game as an example.

Jack Bowles talks to Brody Adams (10) during the fourth quarter of their battle against Leslie. Adams had nine points.

The Hornets traveled to Leslie, where the lead would trade hands several times. Down the stretch, every shot the Blackhawks took was met with an answer by the Hornets. Hillsdale eventually wore out the Blackhawks in the fourth quarter thanks to a timely 3-pointer from Bowles and hitting five of its six shots at the free-throw line.

As expected, Bowles led the team with 18 points and eight rebounds. But other Hornets took on big roles at different points in the game. Overbye scored 12 of Hillsdale's 15 points in the third quarter to nearly single-handedly take the team to its 40-36 lead before the fourth. Adams scored nine points and had five steals. Lennox scored seven points in the second quarter.

"These guys are resilient," Salisbury said. "They never get too high or too low, no matter what is going on in the game. It's nice to be on this side of tough games, and sometimes you just have to grind it out and win ugly. You learn a lot from games like this."

While Bowles leads the stats, Lennox covers everything else.

Jace Lennox (23) scored seven of Hillsdale's 13 points in the second quarter to help the team take a 25-21 halftime lead.

"Lennox is the heart and soul of our basketball team," Salisbury said. "He just puts everything out on the floor every night and he's just playing well. When he came out in the third quarter, I turned to my assistant and said we need Jace out there. In close, tight games like Leslie, we need Jace out there."

Lennox says the team's mindset was different this offseason, with expectations to compete right away and the confidence that it can grow from rough patches.

"This is what we expected," Lennox said. "We came into the season confident. We have had our down parts of our season already. We need to learn off of those and learn to finish and start games. ... I think we all know where we should be at the end of the season, and I'm excited to get there."

Casper Overbye (24) scored 12 of Hillsdale's 15 points in the third quarter (photo from Jonesville game).

The next goal ahead for Bowles and the team is the Pat Patterson Holiday Classic. The team has not won a pool title since 2017, but Bowles and company all believe they have a strong chance to end that drought. They open the tournament at 8 p.m. Thursday vs. Camden-Frontier at home.

Coach Salisbury says that he's looking forward to getting the team back into that conversation on a yearly basis after it won a pool every year from 2010-17 under longtime coach Brad Felix.

"We are looking forward to it," Salisbury said. "The tournament is great for the basketball community we have, and we are looking forward to playing well."

Senior Jack Bowles, leading scorer for the Hornets, had 18 points in their win at Leslie.

