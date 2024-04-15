Hillsborough Street to close tonight for NC State basketball party. When and where.

NC State’s storybook Final Four run will get a celebration in Raleigh on Monday night, closing Hillsborough Street for several hours around the campus Belltower.

The city will close Hillsborough at Horne Street and Oberlin Road starting at 6 p.m., two hours before the 8 p.m. festivities.

Parking is available at the Reynolds Coliseum parking deck, the Jeter Bays near Reynolds, the SAS lot and the Dan Allen deck.

Players from both the men’s and women’s teams will attend along with men’s coach Kevin Keatts and women’s coach Wes Moore.

This year’s men’s squad won its first ACC Tournament title since 1987 and fought its way to a Final Four appearance.

The women’s team also reached the Final Four for the second time in the program’s history and the first since 1998.