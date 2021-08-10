Hillsborough commission okays fewer homes near Lake Magdalene

TAMPA — A county commission frequently asked to allow large-scale residential development in Hillsborough’s rural areas confronted the opposite issue Tuesday — someone wanted to build fewer homes than allowed under the county’s land use plan.

But that was the problem. Allowing fewer homes than the minimum called for under the county rules, “undermines the intent of urban service area,” said Melissa Lienhard, the principal planner at Plan Hillsborough.

Both the planning staff and a county zoning hearing master recommended against the rezoning request from David Weekley Homes to allow 42 homes on 14 acres off Lake Magdalene Boulevard in the Northdale/Carrollwood area. The county’s land policies, intended to drive growth to urbanized areas equipped with existing infrastructure, required a minimum of 94 homes on the property.

A multi-family project wouldn’t be compatible with the existing single-family homes in the vicinity, Weekly’s representatives previously told the county. However, the planning staff pointed out apartment complexes are located both east and west of the vacant land.

Nobody objected during Tuesday’s commission hearing, though four neighbors earlier told the hearing officer the property, part of a larger 58-acre parcel, should remain as an orange grove.

After having prior concerns about potential storm water drainage issues addressed, the commission, without comment, unanimously followed the lead of Commissioner Ken Hagan in approving the zoning change to allow the new homes.