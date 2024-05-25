Hillsboro Hops’ winning streak swept by Vancouver Canadians

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hillsboro Hops were on a winning streak entering Friday’s match-up with the Vancouver Canadians, as seen on Portland’s CW.

While the Hops put up a fight at the Hillsboro Ballpark, they were ultimately swept by the Canadians, 4-2.

Portland police identify 3 men accused of pickpocketing Costco, WinCo shoppers on multiple occasions

Right off the bat, Vancouver got four across first. However, the Hops’ Gavin Conticello knocked a run-in — the only traditional run Hillsboro would secure in the game.

Another one came across via a wild pitch but wasn’t enough for the Hops to overcome.

It wasn’t all bad news for Hops fans since Friday’s game was accompanied by fireworks. In addition, they’ll have two more chances to defeat the Canadians in subsequent games on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Hops’ website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.