Hillsboro-CV's Kaden Pastian breaks state record with championship discus throw on his last try

Tom Miller, Grand Forks Herald
·13 min read

May 29—BISMARCK — Hillsboro-Central Valley's Kaden Pastian went from almost losing out on a state championship to recording the longest discus throw in North Dakota state Class B track and field history.

Pastian entered the state meet with a personal-best discus throw 20 feet farther than anyone in his field.

Yet, after the fifth of six throws, Pastian wasn't even in first place in the event.

It took a sixth and final discus throw to mark 192 feet and break the state record on Friday afternoon at the Community Bowl in Bismarck.

Ashton Biesterfeld of Oakes finished second with a throw of 171-8.

"The first five throws were feeling a little off," Pastian said. "It wasn't what we were hoping for. Going into my last throw, I was knocked out of first. At that point, I had to flip the switch and get a mark out there that would secure state. I shut my mind off and let my body do its thing. At that point, I was over-thinking, so I just shut my brain off.

"I don't even remember the throw. I was super excited after. I knew it was enough for first, but I didn't think anything past that. It's surreal to me right now. It'll be a while to sink in. When I watch the video, I still get butterflies."

Pastian beat the state Class B record, previously set by Glenburn's Seth Wisthoff, who threw 184 feet in 2008. Wisthoff beat the record of Jim Kleinsasser, a UND football legend, who threw 183 feet in 1995.

"Track is kind of different, where you don't usually hear someone described as a student of the game like you do in football," Burros' throwing coach Wyatt Schultz said. "He really is, though. He definitely is aware of what has come before him and is very excited to put his numbers out there with them."

Pastian barely missed on the overall North Dakota record set by Grand Forks Red River's Bryan Bjerk (192-8) in 2012.

The state throw was just off the personal-best mark of 193-4 Pastian set at the North East Region meet last weekend. Pastian, who lost his junior season to the coronavirus pandemic, won the discus as a sophomore in 2019 with a throw of 180 feet, 4 inches.

Pastian will compete in the shot put on Saturday. In the Class B event, his personal-best toss is 8 feet farther than his competition.

MPCG's Peterson vaults to state title

Nora Peterson, a May-Port-CG senior, didn't clear the opening pole vault height as a sophomore in 2019. It fueled her to strive for more. But her attempt at redemption was put on hold as her junior season was canceled.

When she finally got her shot to go out in style, Peterson took advantage of it. She cleared 10 feet to win the girls pole vault Friday. The winning mark bested her personal best by four inches.

"It's hard to describe. I was just unbelievably happy," Peterson said. "I've been vaulting since I was in seventh grade and this is just something I've dreamed about."

Peterson powered through strong winds, while wearing kinesiology tape on her shoulder, to vault above the rest.

"Every once in a while the wind would kind of blow you at a wrong angle and it would affect you," she said. "I've had this shoulder injury all season, but I think with all of the adrenaline, I didn't think about it and didn't feel it."

Peterson fell early in the season and hurt the joint in her shoulder. Not competing was never an option for her. She was dead set on vaulting.

"My goal was just to stay focused and not let anything get to me," she said. "Just try and do what I know I can do and give it everything I got."

The pole vault came down to a contest between Peterson and Dickinson Trinity's Anna Clifton, who was the runner-up at 9-9. Peterson was pleased with her vault at that height.

"(Clifton) has been cranking out PRs (personal records) all season," Peterson said. "So when I saw her clear that, I was like, OK, I gotta bear down and I gotta do this."

After the first five events, Peterson's Patriots are in the lead heading into Saturday. May-Port-CG tallied 21 points, followed by Rugby's 19 and Langdon's 12.

The Patriots grabbed a first-place finish in the 1,600 relay to go along with Peterson's pole vault title.

Rydell finished in tie for fourth

Grand Forks' top individual finisher in Friday's finals was Grand Forks Red River sophomore Lauryn Rydell, who tied for fourth place in the high jump.

Rydell finished with a height of 5 feet, 1 inch.

Hope Stein of Bismarck Century jumped 5-foot-3 to win the event.

On the boys' side, the Roughriders' 3,200 relay team finished third.

Carissa Wigginton of Forum News Service contributed to this report.

N.D. state meet

Boys

Class A state tournament

Friday, May 28

At MDU Resources Community Bowl, Bismarck

Team scores (through five events)

1, Bismarck Century 82; 2, Bismarck 30.5; 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 13; 4, Jamestown 12; 5, Williston 9; T6, Fargo South 8; Bismarck Legacy 8; Dickinson 8; T9, Valley City 6; Grand Forks Red River 6; Wahpeton 6; 12, West Fargo 3.5; 13, Fargo Davies 2; 14, Minot 1.

Top 10 finishers

1,600: 1, Korsmo, Bismarck, 4:12.16; 2, Yoder, Dickinson, 4:13.26; 3, Knodle, West Fargo Sheyenne, 4:15.89; 4, Moe, Williston, 4:17.33; 5, Bender, Bismarck Century, 4:20.50. 6, Anteau, Jamestown, 4:21.51; 7, Johnson, WFS, 4:21.69; 8, Kindel, Century, 4:21.75; 9, Johnson, WFS, 4:21.96; 10, Krenz, Williston, 4:26.60.

3,200 relay: 1, Century A (Kindel, Bender, Renz, Bowlinger), 7:56.82; Bismarck A 8:00.43; 3, Grand Forks Red River A 8:03.58; 4, Sheyenne A 8:07.16; 5, Williston A 8:08.15; 6, West Fargo A 8:16.92; 7, Fargo Davies A 8:18.62; 8, Minot A 8:18.77; 9, Jamestown A 8:25.61; 10, Shanley A 8:32.53.

High jump: 1, Brown, Century, 6-8 1/2; 2, Durocher, Century, 6-5; 3, Zaun, Valley City, 6-4; 4, Turner, Century, 6-2; 5, Stotz, Bismarck, 6-0; 6, Brynjolfson, Century, J6-0; 7, Kessel, South, J5-10; T8, Irumva, West Fargo, J5-10; Scott, Bismarck, J5-10; 9, Rynestad, GF, J5-10; 10, Beyl, WFS, J5-10.

Triple jump: 1, Brako, Century, 45-7; 2, Kupfer, Bismarck Legacy, 45-5 1/2; 3, Sibomana, South, 44-10; 4, Helderop, Century, 43-09 1/2; 5, Williams, Bismarck, 43-0; 6, Cermak, Century, 42-5; 7, Schroeder, Bismarck, 42-04 1/2; 8, Beach, Jamestown, 42-03 1/2; 9, Stinson, Red River, 42-1; 10, Albers, Legacy, 41-11 1/2.

Discus: 1, Grant, Century, 163; 2, Allmer, Jamestown, 157-9; 3, Manock, Wahpeton, 154-5; 4, Leingang, Century, 149; 5, Harvey, Century, 147-1; 6, Schweigert, Century, 146-8; 7, Bauman, Bismarck, 146-5; 8, Burckhard, Century, 145-7; 9, Arason, Red River, 144-10; 10, Duttenhefer, Mandan, 142-4.

North Dakota Class B state tournament

Friday, May 28

At MDU Resources Community Bowl, Bismarck

Team scores

1, Hillsboro-Central Valley 22; 2, Bowman County 21; 3, Kindred 20; 4, Lisbon 16; T5, Stanley 13; Dickinson Trinity 13; T7, Rugby 10; Benson County 10; Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 10; T10, Oakes 8; Beulah 8; T12, Harvey-Wells County 6; Hazen 6; T14, Sargent County 5; Killdeer 5; T16, May-Port-CG 4; Thompson 4; T18, Hatton-Northwood 3; Shiloh Christian 3; Glenburn 3; T21, Strasburg 2; Carrington 2; 23, Grafton 1.

Top 10 finishers

1,600: 1, Rolfe, Stanley, 4:24.39; 2, Miller, Bowman County, 4:26.73; 3, Hansen, Dickinson Trinity, 4:30.37; 4, Busche, Hazen, 4:35.69; 5, Rath, Kindred, 4:36.39; 6, Wrigley, Shiloh Christian, 4:37.29; 7, Daniel, Dickinson Trinity, 4:37.83; 8, Schaffer, Kindred, 4:38.98; 9, Fuller, Shiloh Christian, 4:43.17; 10, McCleary, Enderlin-Maple Valley, 4:45.12.

3,200 relay: 1, Lisbon A (Greenley, Nelson, Sveum, Sweet), 8:24.66; 2, Bowman County A 8:27.57; 3, Hillsboro-Central Valley A 8:33.53; 4, Dickinson Trinity A 8:37.01; 5, Thompson A 8:43.62; 6, Stanley A 8:46.34; 7, Kindred A 8:48.58; 8, Grafton A 8:48.65; 9, Oakes A 8:51.94; 10, Killdeer A 8:52.92.

Pole vault: 1, Fischer, Benson County, 14-0; 2, Barbot, Beulah, 13-0; 3, Gallagher, Hillsboro-CV, 12-6; 4, Bohmbach, Killdeer, 12-0; 5, Mehus, May-Port-CG, J12-0; 6, Klabunde, Kindred, 11-6; 7, Kovar, Carrington, 11-0; 8, Olson, Kindred, J11-0; T9, Regner, Langdon Area, 10-6; Deplazes, Rugby, 10-6; Andersen, Killdeer, 10-6.

Long jump: 1, Welstad, Rugby, 21-7 1/2; 2, Paulson, Edgeley-KM; 21-1; 3, Erickson, Harvey-WC, 21-0 1/2; 4, Hansen, Sargent County, 20-9 1/2; 5, Heimer, Bowman County, 20-7; 6, Braun, Hatton-Northwood, 20-5; 7, Kramer, Strasburg, 19-10 3/4; 8, Bruner, Hazen, 19-9; 9, Lawrence, Stanley, 19-8 1/4; 10, Harter, Kidder County, 19-4 1/4.

Discus: 1, Pastian, Hillsboro-CV, 192-0; 2, Biesterfeld, Oakes, 171-8; 3, Olson, Lisbon, 151-1; 4, Sunram, Kindred, 145-2; 5, Packer, Kindred, 144-4; 6, McDonald, Glenburn, 139-11; 7, Wiederrich, Edgeley-KM, 139-10; 8, Rasmussen, Bowman County, 131-10; 9, Johnson, Heart River, 129-11; 10, Dickman, Surrey, 129-6.

High school girls

Results

North Dakota Class A state tournament

Friday, May 28

At MDU Resources Community Bowl, Bismarck

Team scores (through five events)

1, Bismarck Century 28; 2, Jamestown 26; 3, Fargo Davies 25; 4, Bismarck 17; T5, Minot 14; West Fargo 14; 7, Mandan 11.5; 8, Bismarck Legacy 11; 9, Fargo North 10; 10, Grand Forks Red River 9.5; 11, West Fargo Sheyenne 9; 12, Bismarck St. Mary's 6; T13, Wahpeton 5; Williston 5; T15, Grand Forks Central 2; Watford City 2.

Top 10 finishers

1,600: 1, Ford, Jamestown, 5:02.34; 2, Bolus, Bismarck, 5:09.15; 3, Stansbury, WFS, 5:13.16. 4, Lovgren, Williston, 5:13.29; 5, Gudinger, Legacy, 5:14.83; 6, Elkins, Mandan, 5:14.88; 7, Ogle, Watford City, 5:19.54; 8, Lien, North, 5:19.74; 9, Sondag, North, 5:28.40; 10, Goven, Valley City, 5:28.54.

3,200 relay: 1, Century A (Ketterling, Anderson, Kinnebrew, Palmer), 9:35.28; 2, Davies A 9:36.88; 3, Bismarck A 9:40.70; 4, Red River A 9:53.11; 5, North A 9:55.75. 6, Sheyenne A 9:57.99; 7, West Fargo A 9:59.08; 8, Legacy A 10:04.68; 9, Jamestown A 10:11.28; 10, Valley City A 10:13.34.

High jump: 1, Stein, Century, J5-3; 2, Axtman, Davies, J5-3; 3, Petersen, Jamestown, J5-1; T4, Sheldon, Mandan, J5-1; Rydell, Red River, J5-1; T6, Carlson, North, J4-11; Miller, North, 4-11; 8, Sagaser, Legacy, J4-11; 9, Yeanay, Sheyenne, J4-11; 10, Hagen, Bismarck, J4-11.

Triple jump: 1, Sturn, West Fargo, 38-9 1/2; 2, Stein, Century, 37-3; 3, Axtman, Davies, 36-9; 4, Davis, Legacy, 36-1 1/2; 5, Kippen, Minot, 35-9; 6, Donat, Davies, 35-8; 7, Hillman, Grand Forks, 35-7 1/2; 8, Sundahl, Minot, 35-2 1/4; 9, Nehring, Minot, 35-0; 10, Sand, Legacy, 34-7.

Discus: 1, Nabwe, Jamestown, 143-9; 2, Hardy, Minot, 130-9; 3, Oukrop, St. Mary's, 128-2; 4, Woods, Wahpeton, 121-7; 5, Leingang, Mandan, 121-3; 6, Red Tomahawk, Bismarck, 120-9; 7, Moton, West Fargo, 119-3; 8, Hardy, Minot, 116-11; 9, Gullickson, Bismarck, 113-5; 10, Schindler, Red River, 110-1.

North Dakota Class B state tournament

Friday, May 28

At MDU Resources Community Bowl, Bismarck

Team scores (through five events)

1, May-Port-CG 21; 2, Rugby 19, 3, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 12; 4, Benson County 11; T5, Center Stanton 10; Shiloh Christian 10; Richardton-Taylor 10; T8, Glenburn 9; Hatton-Northwood 9; 10, Dickinson Trinity 8, T11, Fargo Oak Grove 6; Park River-Fordville-Lankin 6; Oakes 6; Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 6; T15, Trenton 5; Lisbon 5; Harvey-Wells County 5; Des Lacs-Burlington-Lewis and Clark 5; T19, Hillsboro Central Valley 4; Southern McLean 4; Pembina County North 4; Kidder County 4; T23, Hazen 3; North Star 3, Larimore 3; Thompson 3; 27, Central Cass 2; 28, Stanley 1, 29, Killdeer .67; 30, Carrington .33.

Top 10 finishers

1,600: 1, Westin, Shiloh Christian, 5:18.72; 2, Bartsch, Rugby, 5:22.17; 3, Arnston, Benson County, 5:23.65; 4, Hanson, DLB, 5:25.28; 5, Soine, Hatton-Northwood, 5:26.96; 6, Gregoire, Larimore, 5:28.06; 7, Thorson, SoMcL, 5:28.69; 8, Strand, MPCG, 5:30.44; 9, Frolek, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, 5:31.04; 10, Entzi, EK, 5:31.08.

3,200 relay: 1, MPCG A (Anderson, Mueller, Mehus, Strand), 10:01.52; 2, Rugby A 10:09.35; 3, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood A 10:14.34; 4, Benson County A 10:15.42; 5, H-CV A 10:17; 6, Thompson A 10:18.10; 7, Southern McLean A 10:20.37; 8, Stanley A 10:24.97; 9, Grafton A 10:30.79; 10, Kenmare-Bowbells 10:39.75.

Pole vault: 1, Peterson, MPCG, J10-0; 2, Clifton, Dickinson Trinity, J9-9; 3, Jorgensen, Oak Grove, J9-0; 4, Coleman, Hatton-Northwood, J9-0; 5, Schneider, Langdon, J9-0; 6, Clements, Rugby, J9-0; 7, Rolf, Lisbon, J9-0; T8, Doe, Killdeer, J8-6; Jarrett, Carrington, J8-6; Dobitz, Killdeer, J8-6; 9, Larson, Griggs-Midkota, J8-6; T10, Wolsky, Carrington, J8-0; Larson, Shiloh Christian, J8-0; T10, Skadberg, Carrington, J8-0.

Long jump: 1, Crow, Richardton, 17-9; 2, Badding, Langdon, 16-10 1/2; 3, Johnson, Park River-FL, 16-6; 4, Vollmer, Harvey-WC, 16-4 3/4; 5, Harter, Kidder County, 16 3 1/4; 6, Hagler, North Star, 16-3; 7, Wisnewski, Central Cass, J16-3; 8, Cavett, Lisbon, 16-0 3/4; 9, Cox, Oakes, 15-10 1/4; 10, Jacobson, Central Cass, J16-3.

Discus: 1, Nagel, Center Stanton 137-11; 2, Rolland, Glenburn, 128-2; 3, Hansen, Oakes, 118-7; 4, St. Pierre, Trenton, 117-0; 5, Dummer, Pembina County, 116-7; 6, Brunmeier, Hazen, 114-1; 7, Odegard, Lisbon, 112-3; 8, Post, Glenburn, 111-4; 9, Becherl, Griggs-Midkota, 109-10; 10, Huesers, Garrison, 109-9.

