Hilliard breaks Isotopes' home run record

May 1—Outfielder Sam Hilliard broke the Isotopes franchise record for career home runs on Wednesday night, hitting his 67th with the club. It came in the sixth inning of an eventual 3-2 loss to the Round Rock Express at Isotopes Park.

Jordan Patterson held the previous record of 66 (2016-2018).

Round Rock won the game in the top of the eighth inning when Jonathan Ornelas hit a two-out, three-run home run with Albuquerque leading 2-0.

Drew Romo had half of Albuquerque's eight hits Wednesday, including a pair of doubles. He also stole two bases.

The loss put a damper on a terrific start by right-hander Tyler Danish of Albuquerque, who went 5 2/3 innings, gave up four hits and struck out eight.

The game lasted only 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Thursday's game starts at 11:05 a.m. The Express' expected starter is RHP Jack Leiter, son of Al Leiter.

What to know about Hilliard's home runs

Longest home run: 494.5 feet on April 13, 2019 at Tacoma

Average home run distance: 424.4 feet

Highest exit velocity: 113.2 miles per hour on Sept. 8, 2022 vs. El Paso

Average exit velocity: 103.9 miles per hour

Most home runs against: El Paso, 12