Hilliard Bradley’s Fleharty, Watterson’s Purcell named finalists for Ohio Mr. Football

Two central Ohio players are in the running for the state’s premier high school football award.

Hilliard Bradley’s Bradyn Fleharty and Watterson’s Dominic Purcell are finalists for the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association’s Mr. Football award, presented annually to the state’s top player.

The winner will be announced Nov. 30 in Canton before the start of the OHSAA state championships.

Both players helped lead their teams to regional titles and berths in state semifinals.

Coming off the program’s first regional championship, Bradley will play two-time defending state champion Lakewood St. Edward in a Division I semifinal Friday at Arlin Field in Mansfield. Both teams are 13-1.

Fleharty has passed for 2,810 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,360 yards and 17 scores. He was named Central District Offensive Player of the Year in Division I.

“Bradyn is a super dynamic competitor that puts it all on the line each week for his teammates,” coach Mike LoParo said. “We are super excited to have him represent Hilliard Bradley football as a Mr. Ohio finalist. Well deserved.”

Watterson (13-1) plays Celina (12-2) in a Division III semifinal Friday at Don Adams Stadium in Xenia.

Purcell, a linebacker, has a team-high 162 tackles, including 38 for loss, along with seven sacks, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He was named Central District Defensive Player of the Year in Division III.

“It’s a tremendous honor for Dom to be a finalist,” coach Brian Kennedy said. “He is the type of player that makes everyone else around him better. His work ethic, focus and leadership are unmatched. He has earned this recognition.”

Other finalists for the award are Cleveland Heights’ Marquise Davis (RB), Cincinnati Moeller’s Jordan Marshall (RB), Findlay’s Ryan Montgomery (QB), Zanesville West Muskingum’s Rashid Sesay (RB), Canton South’s Jack Snyder (QB) and Medina’s Danny Stoddard (QB).

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Two central Ohio players among eight finalists for Mr. Football