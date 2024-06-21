Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts Week 8 action

Jun. 21—JAMESTOWN — The rainy weather meant that only three golfers from the Hillcrest Women's Golf Association were playing on the course on Tuesday, June 18, at the Hillcrest Golf Course.

The golfers were Theresa Haag, Annie Wilcox and Cathy Caufield. Haag had her shot land closest to the pin on the third hole coming 2 feet, 5 inches away and had the longest drive of the day on the ninth hole. Haag also had the lowest score of the day. Caufield won this week's Hillcrest Door Prize.

The organization also released the results from the Scramble that took place on June 11. The team that finished in third with 82 points was Lorrie Pavlicek, Lila Stokkeland, Evie Burgard and Cheryl Trapp.

The team that finished in second was Tammy Perleberg, Caufield, Judy Olin and Deb Luiken with 82 points. The winners were Theresa Haag, Peggy Spitzer and Pam Daugs with a 76. The random draw winner was the team of Annie WIlcox, Jill Bredahl, Marlene Axtman and Karen Olson.

The individual draw winner was Ann Geiszler who got two points.

The full standings are below:

1. Theresa Haag: 23

2. Courtney Cook: 14

3. Coralynn Dallman: 7

4. Tammy Perleberg: 7

5. Kasey Schlafman: 7

6. Pam Daugs: 5

7. Savannah Wiese: 5

8. Evie Burgard: 4

9. Lacey Krapp: 3

10. Peggy Spitzer: 3

11. Annie Wilcox: 2

12. Cheryl Davis: 2

13. Cathy Caufield: 2

14. Ann Geiszler: 2

15. Kelsey Hust: 2

16. Sandy Lamp: 2

17. Deb Luiken: 2

18. Tami Jo Maus: 2

19. Judy Olin: 2

20. Karen Olson: 2

21. Lorrie Pavlicek: 2

22. Marlene Axtman: 1

23. Jamie Bear: 1

24. Jill Bredahl: 1

25. Carol Henke: 1

26. Cheri Krause: 1

27. Jess Pfau: 1

28. Arlene Rexine: 1

29. Lila Stokkeland: 1

30. Audrey Thornton: 1

31. Cheryl Trapp: 1