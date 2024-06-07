Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts week 6 action

Jun. 7—JAMESTOWN — The Hillcrest Women's Golf Association returned to the Hillcrest Golf Course on Tuesday, June 4, with more competitions.

The sixth week of the season saw four winners. Kacey Schlafman saw her shot land closest to the creek without going into the water on the fourth hole, while Courtney Cook drove a ball to within 80 yards of the green on the 14th hole, good for the longest drive of the day. Theresa Haag sank the longest putts of the day on the first and 10th holes, coming 9 feet 2 inches away and 10 feet 2 inches away. Haag also finished the day with a 96, good for the lowest score of the day and the mystery game. Haag also birdied the third hole. Lacey Krapp won the Hillcrest Door Prize.

Tami Jo Maus had a big day with a chip-in and a birdie on the fourth hole.

The full standings are below:

1. Theresa Haag:16

2. Courtney Cook: 9

3. Kasey Schlafman: 6

4. Tammy Perleberg: 5

5. Savannah Wiese: 5

6. Lacey Krapp: 3

7. Evie Burgard: 3

8. Coralynn Dallmann: 2

9. Pam Daugs: 2

10. Cheryl Davis: 2

11. Kelsey Hust: 2

12. Tami Jo Maus: 2

13. Carol Henke: 1

14. Karen Olson: 1

15. Lorrie Pavlicek: 1

16. Jess Pfau: 1

17. Arlene Rexine: 1

18. Audrey Thornton: 1

19. Annie Wilcox: 1