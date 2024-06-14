Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts week 7 action

Jun. 14—JAMESTOWN — The Hillcrest Women's Golf Association returned to the course to hold their yearly scramble on Tuesday, June 11, at the Hillcrest Women's Golf Association.

The scramble saw seven teams with 25 total golfers participate. The golfers donated 96 items to the Salvation Army Food Bank as part of the event, trading donated food items for mulligans. The winners of the scramble will be announced at the next meeting according to HWGA games organizer Theresa Haag.

The organization also had regular action as Coralynn Dallman had a big week tallying the lowest score of the day with an 81. She also had the longest put coming in at 6 feet 3.5 inches on the sixth hole, had a shot landed closest to the pin at 43, 4 inches on the 15th and had the longest drive of the day on the 16th hole. She also won the Hillcrest Door Prize.

Dallman was not the only one to have success though as Kacey Schlafman saw her chip shot land closest to the hole on the second hole coming two feet and eight inches away. Jamie Bear saw her shot land closest to the pin on the eighth hole at 38 feet, 3 inches away. Cheri Krause sank a putt on the 13th hole from 32 feet, 8 inches away, good for the longest putt of the day.

Courtney Haag won the last game as she had the lowest score on par 3 holes to win the mystery prize.

There were four golfers to record a birdie as Dallman had one on the 13th hole, Courtney Cook had birdies on the second hole, the 13th hole and the 18th hole. Sandy Lamp was another golfer who had a big day as she had a chip-in and a birdie on the 17th hole. Theresa Haag wrapped up the golfers who had a birdie as she birdied the 18th hole.

The full standings are below:

1. Theresa Haag: 17

2. Courtney Cook: 14

3. Coralynn Dallman: 7

4. Kasey Schlafman: 7

5. Savannah Wiese: 5

6. Tammy Perleberg: 5

7. Evie Burgard: 3

8. Lacey Krapp: 3

9. Pam Daugs: 2

10. Cheryl Davis: 2

11. Kelsey Hust: 2

12. Sandy Lamp: 2

13. Tami Jo Maus: 2

14. Cheri Krause: 1

15. Jamie Bear: 1

16. Carol Henke: 1

17. Karen Olson: 1

18. Lorrie Palivcek: 1

19. Jeff Pfau: 1

20. Arlene Rexine: 1

21. Audrey Thornton: 1

22. Annie Wilcox: 1