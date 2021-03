Mar. 26—Hillcrest Golf Course will open to the public on Monday, March 29, at noon.

All 18 holes will be available to play and open to carts. The driving range and putting green will also be available for use.

The Pro Shop hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to start the season.

Memberships and tee times can be arranged by visiting the course online at www.jamestownparksandrec.com. The course phone number is 252-4320.