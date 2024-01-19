Hillcrest football to host Jalen Milroe Youth Football Camp Jan. 27-28

Hillcrest High School will be hosting Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe's Youth Football Camp on Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28.

Milroe is hosting the camp through Student Athlete NIL (SANIL), with Hillcrest football coach Jamie Mitchell serving as the camp director, providing all coaches and running the event, and Jacob Byrd, the director of camps for SANIL, serving as the camp organizer.

There will be two sessions of the camp, one Saturday and one Sunday. Originally, the camp was scheduled for Jan. 27, but with spots filling up in less than a week, they opened a Sunday session of the camp, which only has 50 spots remaining according to Byrd. The camp is open to athletes ages 6-18 and will be ran from 1-5 p.m. both days.

According to SANIL.com, camp highlights include photo and autograph opportunities with Milroe, combine testing, specific position group training, along with a 7v7 game for skill position players, a camp t-shirt, and more. The cost of the camp is $150.

"All campers will receive a autograph and photo with Jalen Milroe," Byrd said. "The structure of the camp is that we will begin with agility stations and combine training, so 40-yard dash, long-jump, L-cone drill, things of that nature. Then, we will get into offensive and defensive drill groups. It is a non-contact skills football camp for all positions 6-18. Then, we will do 7on7 games, and all players will receive a Jalen Milroe camp t-shirt, and we will have prizes for competition winners throughout the camp and camper of the day awards."

Hillcrest and coach Mitchell are not new to hosting these kinds of camps, with it hosting the co-ed Nike Football Skills camp in 2022 with former Alabama football player Will Anderson.

"We have worked with this group on several others such as Will Anderson," Mitchell said. "It's been great for us in the past and they reached back out and asked if we would host this one and we took it for sure ... We will have our hands full both days with those kind of numbers but we hosted one earlier for them that had that many (kids) so we will be ready for it!"

For more information on the camp and registration, click here.

