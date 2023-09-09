How Hillcrest football coach's faith in Avery McFadden after red zone fumble turned into 3-TD night

SIMPSONVILLE — After a long methodical drive in the third quarter, Hillcrest found itself in the red zone with a one-point lead Friday night against Boiling Springs. Rams coach Bennett Swygert put the ball in the hands of his best player, senior Avery McFadden.

On a direct snap, McFadden, who was lined up at wildcat quarterback, got tackled by a Boiling Springs defender and fumbled. A surefire scoring opportunity for the Rams gone.

For most coaches, putting a receiver in the backfield again after he fumbled the previous drive would be out of the question. Swygert isn't most coaches, and McFadden isn't just a receiver. On the very next drive, Hillcrest found itself again in the red zone, and with no hesitation, Swygert again called a McFadden wildcat run. This time the senior scored a short touchdown run to extend the Rams lead.

In the fourth quarter, McFadden scored his third touchdown of the night to give Hillcrest (4-0) a 21-6 win over Boiling Springs (2-2).

"Oh man listen, Avery McFaden's our guy. One mistake doesn't make or break you and if we can't get behind a guy like that ... we're not going to be a good football team. We have 100% faith in our guys, especially Avery," said Swygert.

Swygert doesn't just know McFadden's their guy, he also knows that No. 7 is special no matter where he plays on the football field.

"I don't even know necessarily what he is, but he's a dog," Swygert said. "He might be a running back or boundary corner, so all we're trying to do is get the ball in our best player's hands and give him a chance to make a play. And he's done that for us, so far in this early season."

To McFadden, he knew he had to make it up to his teammates and the fact that his coach trusted him enough to give him another shot wouldn't go unnoticed by the star playmaker.

"It means a lot to me that he (Swygert) can trust me like that, knowing that I would go back out and make a play," McFadden said.

In this Week 3 matchup, Swygert made sure to give McFadden every opportunity possible to make a play. He had McFadden lined up as a wide receiver, running back, wildcat quarterback, defensive back and kick/punt returner for the Rams.

When McFadden was asked what he views himself as on the football field, he kept it short and sweet.

"I'm a football player."

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Hillcrest football tops Boiling Springs behind Avery McFadden