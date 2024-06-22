Hill wins second medal at European Championships

Danielle Hill clocked 1:00.19 to finish 0.40 seconds behind Poland's Adela Piskorska [Getty Images]

Larne swimmer Danielle Hill clinched her second medal of the European Aquatics Championship in Belgrade as she earned silver in the 100m backstroke.

Hill, 24, won the 50m backstroke title on Thursday to become the first Irish gold medallist at a European long course championships since Michelle de Bruin in 1997.

In Saturday's final, the Northern Irishwoman clocked 1:00.19 which left her 0.40 seconds behind Polish winner Adela Piskorska.

Hill was clinching Ireland's second medal of Saturday's evening session after Ellen Walshe won the 400m individual medley gold by lowering her national record as she clocked 4:37.18, which cut 0.76 seconds off her previous mark.

“It’s pretty special after what has been a crazy night," said Hill after her silver medal winning swim.

“Credit to Adela Piskorska that she got her hand on the wall with a massive PB for her.

“It wasn’t to be tonight but I can’t be disappointed with a silver medal."

Hill's team-mate Conor Ferguson, who finished sixth in the 50m backstroke on Friday, progressed to Sunday's 100m backstroke final in Belgrade.

Also in Saturday's evening session, Ellie McCartney was eighth in the women's 200m individual medley final in a new personal best of 2:14.09.

Impressive Irish performances were continued by Shane Ryan reaching Sunday's 50m freestyle final as he clocked his second fastest ever time of 21.96 seconds.

Cookstown man Calum Bain missed out on qualification for the final by only 0.02 seconds as he clocked 21.12 to finish ninth overall.

Lottie Cullen, meanwhile, was fifth in the 100m backstroke final in what was his first senior international final.