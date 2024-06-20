Hill wins historic gold at European Championships

Danielle Hill has become the first Irish swimmer to win a long course gold medal in 27 years at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade.

Hill triumphed in the 50m backstroke in a time of 27.73 seconds for the biggest win of her career.

The 24-year-old pipped Theodora Drakou of Greece to the gold medal by just 0.14 seconds while Poland's Adela Piskorska was third.

After setting the fastest time in qualifying, Hill's time in the final was narrowly outside her own Irish record.

The Larne swimmer was fastest out of the blocks and put in a strong final 25m to edge past Drakou and claim the first international win of her career.

The victory means Hill is the first Irish swimmer to win a European long course gold medal since Michelle Smith in 1997.

The European Championships will be Hill's final event before the Paris Olympics in July, which will be her second Games after competing in Tokyo three years ago.