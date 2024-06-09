Hill second as Grant regains Scandinavian Mixed title

Calum Hill finished a stroke behind Linn Grant [Getty Images]

Scandinavia Mixed final leaderboard

-17 L Grant (Swe); -16 Sebastian Soederberg (Swe), Calum Hill (Sco); -15 J Gustavsson (Swe), A Fitzpatrick (Eng), A Sullivan (Eng)

Selected others: -11 A Hewson (Eng), M Jordan (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco); -10 D Law (Sco); -9 T Clements (Eng); -8 M Armitage (Eng)

Scotland's Calum Hill had to make do with the joint runner-up prize as Linn Grant regained the Scandinavian Mixed title two years after becoming the first woman to win on the European Tour.

Grant's fellow Swede, Sebastian Soderberg, had headed into the final round at Vasatorps Golf Club in Morarp with a commanding eight-shot lead over Hill as he sought his first DP World Tour win since 2019.

But, when Soderberg made a double bogey on the 18th hole to card a 77, Grant completed a remarkable turnaround having started the day 11 shots adrift before shooting a seven-under-par 65.

The 24-year-old chipped in from the bank above the green for her seventh birdie of the round at the 18th to beat Soderberg and Hill, who shot 69, by one stroke.

"Standing here now as a winner again in my hometown - amazing," Grant, who just set out to "have fun" with her brother as caddie, said.

"I didn't even think that I had the chance of winning -11 shots is a huge gap. It turned out to be an incredible day."

Another Swedish woman, Johanna Gustavsson, was three shots further back in a tie for fourth with Englishmen Alex Fitzpatrick and Andy Sullivan.