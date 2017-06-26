Hill, Mystics use big 2nd quarter to beat Sky 97-63

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 25: Tayler Hill #4 of the Washington Mystics shoots the ball against the Chicago Sky on June 25, 2017 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) -- Tayler Hill scored 10 of her 17 points in the decisive second quarter and the Washington Mystics cruised to a 97-63 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

Kristi Tolliver scored all of her 16 points in the first half, Tianna Hawkins added 15 points and Natasha Cloud scored a season-high 12 points for Washington (8-5).

Ivory Latta hit jumper as time expired in the first quarter, sparking an 18-0 run that gave the Mystics a 46-27 lead with six minutes left in the first half. Washington outscored the Sky 31-7 in the second quarter - Chicago's lowest-scoring quarter of the season - and took a 61-34 lead into the break. The Mystics set season bests for points scored in a quarter, fewest points allowed in a quarter and most points scored in a half.

Allie Quigley hit a season-high four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Chicago (3-10). The Sky are winless in six home games this season.

Mystics coach Mike Thibault returned to bench after missing Friday's 93-76 loss to Minnesota to attend his father's funeral.