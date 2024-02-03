Hill leads C-Falls to 2nd Cat-Dog win
Feb. 3—WHITEFISH — Jace Hill scored 20 points and two more Columbia Falls players hit double figures in the Wildcats' 58-45 win over Whitefish Friday in Northwest A boys basketball.
Alihn Anderson hit two 3-pointers as the Wildcats jumped out to a 20-10 lead after one quarter; he finished with three treys and 11 points. Cody Schweikert added 14 points.
Hill had 14 points after halftime, hitting two 3-pointers in the third quarter for Columbia Falls, which is now in first place in the Northwest A at 8-1 (10-5 overall)..
Mason Kelch drained two threes and scored 16 points for Whitefish (8-6 overall, 4-4 in league), which went 2-2 on the week, with losses to C-Falls bracketing wins over Libby and Ronan.
C. Falls 20 11 16 11 — 58
Whitefish 10 13 10 12 — 45
COLUMBIA FALLS — Dayne Tu 5, Mark Robison 1, Alihn Anderson 11 Hace Hill 20, Chance Miller 2, Cody Schweikert 14, Easton Brooks 5.
WHITEFISH — Carson Gulick 9, Carson Krack 3, Mason Genovese 8, CJ Thew 9, Mason Kelch 16.
Friday's Boys Scores
Baker 78, Huntley Project 76
Belt 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 36
Big Sandy 44, Hays-Lodgepole 40
Billings Central 44, Laurel 16
Box Elder 88, Turner 79
Bozeman 63, Billings West 55
Bridger 69, Reed Point-Rapelje 34
Broadus 83, Wibaux 38
Cascade 58, Heart Butte 48
Chester-JI 68, Fort Benton 67, OT
Circle 57, Nashua-Opheim 37
Columbia Falls 58, Whitefish 45
Columbus 72, Roundup 20
Drummond 79, Lincoln 59
Ennis 60, Lone Peak 55
Fairview 58, Harlem 55
Froid/Medicine Lake 55, Brockton 42
Gallatin 66, Billings Skyview 59, 2OT
Gardiner 57, Shields Valley 50
Glasgow 75, Poplar 67
Harlowton 64, Northern Cheyenne 37
Havre 69, Glendive 59
Highwood 41, Hobson-Moore 32
Jordan 62, Terry 47
Lewistown 46, Miles City 44
Lodge Grass 88, Colstrip 52
Lustre Christian 79, Dodson 33
Malta 92, Wolf Point 66
Manhattan Christian 85, White Sulphur Springs 11
Melstone 73, Broadview-Lavina 55
Missoula Hellgate 74, Butte 42
Missoula Sentinel 47, Missoula Big Sky 41
Park City 63, Big Timber 46
Plains 55, Superior 33
Plentywood 70, Bainville 45
Plevna 51, Ekalaka 48
Red Lodge 68, Joliet 63, OT
Roy-Winifred 69, Great Falls Central 38
Savage 57, Culbertson 40
Scobey 82, Frazer 32
Shelby 47, Conrad 34
St. Regis 67, Charlo 44
Troy 56, Mission 44
Two Eagle River 62, Noxon 49
Valley Christian 73, Philipsburg 34
West Yellowstone 56, Twin Bridges 41
Winnett-Grass Range 56, Centerville 46