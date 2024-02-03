Hill leads C-Falls to 2nd Cat-Dog win

Feb. 3—WHITEFISH — Jace Hill scored 20 points and two more Columbia Falls players hit double figures in the Wildcats' 58-45 win over Whitefish Friday in Northwest A boys basketball.

Alihn Anderson hit two 3-pointers as the Wildcats jumped out to a 20-10 lead after one quarter; he finished with three treys and 11 points. Cody Schweikert added 14 points.

Hill had 14 points after halftime, hitting two 3-pointers in the third quarter for Columbia Falls, which is now in first place in the Northwest A at 8-1 (10-5 overall)..

Mason Kelch drained two threes and scored 16 points for Whitefish (8-6 overall, 4-4 in league), which went 2-2 on the week, with losses to C-Falls bracketing wins over Libby and Ronan.

C. Falls 20 11 16 11 — 58

Whitefish 10 13 10 12 — 45

COLUMBIA FALLS — Dayne Tu 5, Mark Robison 1, Alihn Anderson 11 Hace Hill 20, Chance Miller 2, Cody Schweikert 14, Easton Brooks 5.

WHITEFISH — Carson Gulick 9, Carson Krack 3, Mason Genovese 8, CJ Thew 9, Mason Kelch 16.

