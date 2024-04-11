Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: New Hope’s Adrian Waugh

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WHNT) — When New Hope’s Adrian Waugh was in seventh grade, he and his buddy decided to join the wrestling team.

Now, what started as just a middle school hobby became something that Adrian was very dedicated to.

By the time he was senior, he had competed at the national level not once but twice, and over the weekend, he competed at the Virginia Beach National Wrestling Championships.

This was his second time performing on a national stage, Adrian dropped his first two matches by just one point.

While it wasn’t the outcome he was hoping for, Adrian said all his hard work over the years brought him to that higher level.

“I’ve been doing this since my seventh-grade year and it started off as something to do for fun and something that I just kind of picked up…slowly it became a part of my life,” Waugh said.

“I was in this wrestling room every day of the season and then it got to where I was in the wrestling room offseason every day and yeah just slowly became a part of who I am,” the senior added.

“His evolution from seventh grade to twelfth grade so he’s come a long way you know just physically just emotionally mentally you know he’s basically come as being a small child to being a grown man,” New Hope Wrestling Coach Josh Nickelson said.

Adrian’s evolution from a middle school boy to a senior was noticeable in a lot of ways.

Yes, he physically grew, but his agility and creativity on the mat began to develop as well.

“When you step onto the mat especially if it’s a good match it’s just you and the other guy there is just no one else there,” Waugh said.

“He will find himself in an awkward position and can work his way out of it quite easily not a lot of wrestlers have that ability to just think through a move and get it done very quickly,” Coach Nickelson said. “He actually has a very creative mind in how to get out of situations.”

“When I’m in the midst of doing something I just react I don’t know how else to explain it,” said Waugh.

While Adrian’s high school wrestling career may be over, he says that wrestling has taught him many lessons that he will take with him.

“When you feel like giving up and falling down you just got to keep pushing,” he said.

