Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Athens softball’s Carly Ennis

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — During her tenure on the diamond, Athens senior Carly Ennis has been a golden eagle of a very successful roundtable.

Four consecutive state berths, two state championship titles, and a runner-up finish.

And what better way to close out her chapter in a golden eagle’s uniform than catching the final out in her final game securing another Class 6A Championship for Athens.

“My mind went blank. I thought I almost wasn’t going to catch it because of how like I was just like, I can’t believe we’re doing it. We’re actually winning state this year,” Carly Ennis said.

“It kind of went in slow motion for me and just to just to see her catch that and celebrate with her team with her special,” Athens softball head coach Travis Barnes said.

Closing out the final play is one thing, Ennis also did her part in the box, knocking an RBI in that state championship.

She earned the title of Class 6A Championship MVP in large part to her performance at the plate something she’s been improving on since last season.

“She ended the season at 409. You know, she was in the low to mid two hundred I think last year. Nothing against that,” said coach Barnes.

“I really worked hard. I really just obviously stayed in the cages after practice just to get some more reps and just really focused and made sure to gain more confidence in myself,” Ennis said.

“The entire state tournament, I think she was nine for 14,” coach Barnes said, “She really earned that award.”

Now, she already graduated, but when she looks back it’s the days in the clay she’ll remember most.

“Now a two-time state champion and I’m just grateful for these teammates and these coaches… and I’m grateful for this program,” said Ennis.

