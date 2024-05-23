Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Bob Jones baseball’s Braden Booth

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Bob Jones baseball program has seen tons of talent and success over the years, but the Patriots have never been able to bring home the blue map… until this season.

The 2024 Class 7A state championship belongs to Bob Jones and Braden Booth is a huge reason why.

It’s safe to say the 7A MVP and Mississippi State signee shined in the state finals; he pitched a complete game in the opening game, holding Central-Phenix City to two hits and Booth struck out seven. He was equally as impressive at the plate during the series; Booth finished 7-for-10 with 7 RBIs and he had a home run in each of the three games.

“I think the thing that was big is that in the biggest moments in the biggest series in the biggest games he was extremely productive,” Bob Jones head coach Jared Smith said. “For him to do that three games in a row and really carry this team on his back… we have a great team but it was no doubt that Braden got us rolling all the way around. I’m super proud of him and like I said I think he’s the best player in the state. If he’s not Mr. Baseball, I’d like to see who is.”

For Braden, it hasn’t really set in that he’s played his last games with Bob Jones, but now that his high school career is in the books he’s officially left his legacy with the Pats program.

“It means everything just seeing all the players come through here a few are in the minor leagues right now, some are at SEC schools, others at power five schools and just me being a chapter in that book means a lot,” Booth said.

“He’s well-known and I think he’ll be remembered for a long time in Bob Jones history not just for his individual performance but the way he affected his team in a positive way,” Smith said. “I think he was unanimous team captain voted by his peers when have 28 guys vote and all 28 vote for you you’re doing something right other than being a good player, so I think that speaks volumes to his character and ability to play the game the right way.”

Braden says he’s going to miss his teammates and playing here in North Alabama, but now he’s looking ahead to college ball and can’t wait to take the field in the SEC.

“The atmosphere for sure. You can’t beat Dudy Noble Field and all the fans that come out there so that’s probably for sure what I’m looking forward to the most,” Booth said.

