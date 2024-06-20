Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Westminster Christian’s AnnaLi Weekley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — AnnaLi Weekley has written an incredible legacy for herself and the Westminster Christian girls soccer team over the years.

Two straight blue maps for the Cats and two straight MVP honors for Weekley… not too bad. Before Weekley head off to the college ranks, News 19 wanted to give Westminster’s all-time leading goal scorer some more hardware to commemorate her career with the Wildcats.

Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Whitesburg Christian’s Anna Pierce

“She’s not only one of the best players but also one of the best leaders so really she’s helped catapult our program into things that we’ve never done before and been able to accomplish amazing things and it’s in big part to her,” head coach Hunter Chapman said.

“Ever since I was four, I’ve been playing soccer and Westminster’s really brought the love of the game back for me,” Weekley said. “Everybody here is supporting me and wants the relationship and I really have found true love in the game and it’s one of the reasons why I want to compete at the next level.”

Head coach Hunter Chapman hates to Weekley go because of how much she’s meant to the program over the years but he’s excited for this next step in her career.

As she prepared to play for Covenant College, Chapman believed that Weekley’s character would be her biggest strength at the next level.

Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Skyline Softball’s Jayla Ross

“I think who she is off the field really dictates who she is on the field. Just her character away from the game of soccer and how she carries herself in life translates to everything she’s able to do on the field which usually relates to success,” Chapman said.

“I’m really just excited about furthering my career and continuing playing the sport that I love and playing against overall great players and with great players,” Weekley said. “At Covenant, it’s really similar to Westminster where the environment aims to grow us as people and not just players.”

As excited as Weekley may be for this next step, she’ll always cherish her years as a Wildcat and is going to miss playing for the Westminster program.

“It’s really special to know that everybody that was on my team and has been on my team really truly cared about me and I’m gonna miss those relationships a lot when I’m gone,” Weekley said.

We are always looking for standout student-athletes in the Tennessee Valley to feature! If you have a high-school-aged athlete that you would like to nominate for Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week, you can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, alexa.harley@whnt.com or sports@whnt.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.