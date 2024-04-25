Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Hazel Green softball’s Kailey Hyatt

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — To be the best you have to beat the best and the Hazel Green softball team showed this weekend that they’re not messing around.

Senior pitcher Kailey Hyatt led a roster full of playmakers, earning three wins in the circle while also contributing at the plate as the Trojans went 5-1 and won the Hoover Classic. For that, Kailey Hyatt is the Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week

Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Hartselle bowler Briar Holt

“She is Kailey Hyatt, there is no one like her and I love that about her. She’s a gamer, she wants the ball, that’s what I love about her. She’s a lefty that spins it really, really well but she produces so well because she’s a gamer,” Hazel Green softball head coach Shelby Scott said.

The Trojans won three in a row Saturday to capture the title, including taking down previously undefeated Orange Beach. That gives Hyatt confidence as the playoffs are about to begin.

“Especially once we got into playing those good teams, we just wanted to prove people wrong because I feel like a lot of people didn’t expect us to do what we did and we just wanted to prove people wrong and obviously win,” Hyatt said.

“Kailey just goes out there and she’s Hyatt. She just goes out there and does her thing,” Scott added.

Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: New Hope’s Adrian Waugh

But softball is a team sport, and Hyatt has full confidence in her teammates stepping up behind her defensively, or at the plate to get run support.

“It’s amazing to have a good team that can have your back, and it takes the stress off of you when you’re out in the circle,” Hyatt said.

“100 percent confidence when she’s in the circle, we can win any ballgame, and she relies a lot on her defense, her defense has her back so the fact that her team does that, and they play so well together, I always have full confidence in her,” Scott added.

Now before she heads off to play for Snead State, Hyatt is motivated to bring another blue map back home with the teammates she considers family.

“Our senior class, we’ve all played with each other since we were little. Obviously, when you get along good together, you have fun playing together, you’re obviously going to play better when you’re having fun. It would mean the world, we already did it our freshman year so just knowing we did it our freshman year and we could do it our senior year too is amazing. I think that’s all this team wants this year,” Hyatt said.

We are always looking for standout student-athletes in the Tennessee Valley to feature! If you have a high-school-aged athlete that you would like to nominate for Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week, you can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or sports@whnt.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.