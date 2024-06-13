Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Whitesburg Christian’s Anna Pierce

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Anna Pierce was never too focused on competing during her high school career, so ahead of her senior season, she and Coach Mark Marshall decided her goal should be to bring some blue maps back home.

And it’s safe to say Pierce exceeded expectations – she won five individual state titles, one relay state title and two team state championships. So for that, Anna Pierce is the Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week.

“It was pretty amazing, I had a great year and a lot of fun, and I’m just really proud of my team. I think it’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Not many people get to bring a blue map back to their school so I’m very thankful for the opportunity,” Pierce said.

“To watch her do it time and time again, she’s very humble when she wins but it’s a good feeling to see a young athlete achieve their goals and see them do what they set out to do,” Marshall added.

To bring home multiple state titles in one year takes a lot of hard work and determination, a trait that Coach Marshall saw in Pierce for years.

“When she sets her mind on something and a goal that she wants to achieve, she’s going to achieve it. We knew the potential was there and what she could achieve, it was just a matter of executing and going through the steps and the training and her hard work. There’s no doubt in my mind she could win these state titles and help contribute to the team titles,” Marshall said.

Pierce gave credit to her teammates and coaches for believing she could succeed, something she didn’t always see in herself.

“It really does take a lot of determination and belief in yourself. I tend to doubt myself a lot so just learning to tell myself I can do it and positive thinking is what matters a lot. My coach and my team always told me you got this, you can do it, always cheering on the sidelines,” Pierce said.

Now Pierce is taking her confidence into her next chapter, running cross country and track at LSU.

“It’s something I never dreamed I’d be able to do. I’m very thankful for the opportunity, I just have to tell myself I belong here and try to make my mark at LSU,” Pierce added.

A mark that’s already been left at Whitesburg Christian, and Marshall knows it’s just the start.

“She’s set the bar high. Her legacy will last, I don’t think it will ever be forgotten what she did in one year. She’s not worried about the trophies or medals, but the time. She never settles, she’s always trying to achieve more and that’s what it’s going to take at the next level. I think she can do something special there,” Marshall said.

