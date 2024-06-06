Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Skyline Softball’s Jayla Ross

SKYLINE, Ala. (WHNT) – After back-to-back runner-up finishes earlier in their high school careers, this year’s Skyline senior class was determined to change things this time of year.

Led by their anchor Jayla Ross, she caught every pitch in Oxford and batted third in the state title game, leading the Vikings to their first blue map while being named Class 1A state MVP. For that, Jayla Ross is the Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week.

“Her being behind the plate for all four games speaks to her determination and her character and her leadership,” Skyline softball Slade Bellomy said.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling that you have with a team that’s so close. It’s just special, we have friendships and we’ve all been so close for so many years that being able to get it done and having that closeness relationship made it even better,” Ross added.

This senior class came in together as seventh graders, and Ross made an impact right away. She became the team’s main catcher in eighth grade and even as a younger player, took on a leadership role.

“She’s been the anchor since eighth grade. The leadership she provides for the younger girls and the older girls, game in and game out, inning after inning. She’s battled injury, she’s been hit many a times at bat, she worked and she knew her hitting had to stay on top and she’s put the work in. I wouldn’t want anybody else behind the plate,” Bellomy said.

That leadership carried over to Oxford this season where Ross was determined to bring home that state title. And that showed on the field: she had seven RBI on six hits during the state tournament.

“It takes nine kids to win it but unless you’ve got somebody behind the plate that can lead and lead by example and has grit and determination, you’re not going to get far and that’s exactly what she has. She wasn’t going to be denied,” Bellomy said.

“I knew I had to get my hitting going, that’s always been the biggest part of my game so I worked really hard, I put in the extra hours in the cages and I think it paid off in the end. I tried to make sure that I didn’t make it bigger than it was, I knew it was just another game and we had been doing it all year so might as well just finish it out,” Ross added.

And while the hardware is nice and the perfect way to end her softball career, Ross has left an impact with the Skyline softball program that will be felt for years to come.

“Winning that last game ever and going out that way, that’s the best way I could have done it,” Ross said.

“She has set the bar for what a catcher needs to be on a championship team. You’ve got your ups and downs, you’ve got your wins and losses but the way she handled it, day in and day out, being behind the plate, catching one of the best pitchers in the state, she has set the bar for those younger kids to see what it takes to be a championship catcher,” Bellomy added.

