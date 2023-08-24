Hilburn has tribe storming into upcoming season

Aug. 24—Cody Hilburn enters his third season as a head coach of the Seneca Indians with a 19-7 record. He led the Indians to an 11-2 season in 2022 after going 8-5 with the program the year before.

The Indians graduated eight starters but are returning 13 for this season. This is an offensive strength in Hilburn's eyes.

"We have several skill players coming back that have started a lot of football games for us and will rely heavily on their experience," he said.

Two-way player Jackson Marrs will headline some of that returning experience as a senior at running back and linebacker. Senior quarterback Gavyn Hoover is another experienced player for Hilburn.

Marrs ran for 1,700 yards and 24 touchdowns in the 2022 campaign; Hoover accounted for 2,500 total yards of offense and 36 touchdowns.

Add pass-catcher Ethan Altic to that experience on offense at the wide receiver position. Altic also plays defensive back for the Indians.

Key defensive returners will be senior Morgan Vaughn at linebacker as well as Brian Bigbee on the defensive line.

"Brian is the only starting lineman we return," Hilburn said. "He is the strongest player on the team and we look for him to anchor both our offensive and defensive lines.

"Morgan is maybe our most physical football player," Hilburn added. "He led us in tackles last year with 89. We look for Morgan to be the leader of our defense in the Mike LB (middle linebacker) role this season."

While Seneca proved itself last year with a trip to the state semifinals before falling to Lamar, coach said he knows that nothing is given and his team must continue to show up ready to go.

"Every game is big in the Big 8. You have to show up every Friday ready to compete," Hilburn said. "The Big 8 West is one of the toughest small school conferences in the state.

"We know we will be tested every Friday night, but we hope that prepares us to be playing our best football come district play."

The Indians will look to get further in the postseason this year after graduating key players like Lincoln Renfro and Conner Ackerson who went on to play college football.

The team averaged 39 points per game last year while holding opponents to just 22 ppg and less than 270 total yards of offense.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25: vs. Aurora

Sept. 1: at Springfield Catholic

Sept. 9: vs. Cassville

Sept. 15: at Lamar

Sept. 22: vs. Monett

Sept. 29: vs. Reeds Spring

Oct. 6: at East Newton

Oct. 13: vs. McDonald County

Oct. 20: at Nevada