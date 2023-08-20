Hilary remnants to seep into Canada, but won't do much for B.C. fires

Hilary remnants to seep into Canada, but won't do much for B.C. fires

History is being made on all fronts across western North America but for all the wrong reasons. Southern California is under tropical storm warnings for the first time ever as Hurricane Hilary threatens to bring catastrophic flooding.

Meanwhile, in B.C., wildfires have scorched the most hectares in terms of area burned in province's history -- more than 1.7 million as of Sunday, Aug. 20, according to BC Wildfire Service. The fires have led to a degradation in air quality levels for many areas in B.C., becoming quite unhealthy for some.

RELATED: Canada next in line for Hurricane Hilary’s rains after historic U.S. impacts

How do these stories intersect?

Hilary’s moisture will continue flowing north over a large heat dome parked over the central United States, bringing cloudy skies and rain deep into the heart of Western Canada heading into this week.

image2

Sunday

Areas: South Coast and Interior

Timing: Through Sunday

Air quality: Air quality suffered greatly throughout southern B.C. on Saturday as the wildfire situation worsened across the province. Low-level smoke sent air quality readings soaring toward the top of the scale, with hazardous air quality expected in Kamloops and the Okanagan at least through Sunday night.

BCSMOKE (1)

A centre of high pressure sitting over the province will keep skies clear, robbing any short-term potential for beneficial rains across areas that need it the most.

Temperatures: The relief from the heat came at a good time as temperatures are going to be seasonal through southern B.C., with temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s for Sunday.

Long range: How Hilary will send Canada a dose of tropical moisture this week

The outer edge of the heat dome this intense acts like a guardrail that forces all systems to scoot around the ridge.

That will force Hilary’s remnant moisture to flow into Western Canada through this week, bringing widespread clouds and occasional bouts of rain to the region. Some of the rain in Alberta could be heavy at times in the Rockies and the foothills.

BCRain

By mid-week, an upper low will swing in from the Pacific across the Rockies to bring scattered thunderstorms from the B.C. Interior to the Prairies -- adding to the rainfall accumulation in the region.

We could see some of that moisture spill toward Ontario and Quebec later in the week, bringing the potential for clouds and rain heading toward next weekend.

With files from Dennis Mersereau, a digital journalist for The Weather Network.

Stay tuned for the latest forecast update for Western Canada.

WATCH: The best time to prepare for a hurricane is well before one forms

Click here to view the video