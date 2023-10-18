Hilariously short free kick among USMNT's four first-half goals vs. Ghana

The U.S. men's national team is facing Ghana on Tuesday night in an international friendly at Nashville's GEODIS Park, and is having a much better go of it then it did against Germany on Saturday.

The USMNT scored three goals in a matter of 12 minutes in the first half. They added a fourth before halftime on a bizarre sequence that resulted in a direct free kick inside the 18-yard box. Gio Reyna, who had been at the center of controversy in the aftermath of the 2022 World Cup, scored twice.

After Saturday's humbling defeat, it appears the USMNT is getting the bounce-back game it needed against Ghana, a nation with which the U.S. has shared a surprising extent of World Cup history. The U.S. and Ghana met in three consecutive World Cups, including once in the tournament's Round of 16.

Here is a look at Tuesday night's highlights:

USMNT 4, Ghana 0: Gio Reyna scores on direct free kick

Well, this is a goal you don't see every day.

Already trailing 3-0 to the USMNT, Ghana faced another potential goal-scoring situation when defender Nicholas Opoku attempted to thwart the chance by basically sitting on the ball. That didn't work, as the referee awarded a direct free kick to the U.S. inside the 18-yard box. Taking a shot from the normal penalty kick spot, Gio Reyna booted the ball above a line of Ghana players and into the back of the net.

USMNT 3, Ghana 0: Rout is on after Folarin Balogun goal

The U.S. scored a third goal in 12 minutes. Folarin Balogun, who made his seventh USMNT appearance, scored his third career international goal.

USMNT 2, Ghana 0: Christian Pulisic buries penalty kick

Three days after scoring a golazo against Germany, Pulisic added another goal to his ever-growing tally. Pulisic — who ranks sixth all-time among USMNT goal-scorers — scored his 28th national team goal and is just two goals behind Brian McBride for fifth on the all-time list.

USMNT 1, Ghana 0: Gio Reyna gets goal-scoring barrage going

It didn't take long for the U.S. to light up the scoreboard, as Gio Reyna took a deflection off Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku and scored his first USMNT goal since June 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA vs. Ghana friendly, USMNT goals: Gio Reyna scores 2 in first half