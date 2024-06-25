🎥 Hilarious skit reveals the truth about VAR in Netherlands v France 😂

🎥 Hilarious skit reveals the truth about VAR in Netherlands v France 😂

The Netherlands were somewhat controversially denied a victory over France on Friday when Xavi Simons had a goal disallowed by VAR for an offside against team-mate Denzel Dumfries.

And now it has been revealed that the goal was actually disallowed because the VAR team were too busy ordering dinner.

At least, that’s the version of events as portrayed in this satirical comedy skit produced by Dutch broadcaster VPRO.

Ik ga hier zo goed op 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2QxKqHr7a1 — Kali Eta (@Aliketa_1908) June 24, 2024

If you didn’t laugh, you’d cry.