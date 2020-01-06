Hilarious responses to Cowboys' hiring of Mike McCarthy

The Cowboys clearly had some sort of an agreement in place with Mike McCarthy during this long, awkward, public waiting game with Jason Garrett.

The report of Garrett's firing finally surfaced Sunday evening and already by 10 a.m. ET Monday morning, Jay Glazer had reported the Cowboys will introduce McCarthy this week.

The waiting period with Garrett - it took a full week after the Cowboys were eliminated for the decision to be leaked - was reminiscent of the Phillies' will-they-or-won't-they dance with Gabe Kapler, which concluded with Kapler's firing 11 full days after the 2019 regular season ended.

Anywho, Cowboys fans don't seem too enthusiastic about the McCarthy hire. McCarthy did win a Super Bowl in Green Bay - something Garrett never sniffed - but it was long believed that Aaron Rodgers was the more instrumental offensive mind up there, especially toward the end of McCarthy's tenure.

It's not exactly a feather in McCarthy's cap that Green Bay has played so well this season under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur after going 11-16-1 in McCarthy's final two seasons. The Pack won five playoff games in McCarthy's eight seasons after the Super Bowl victory.

Some fun responses here to the @SNFonNBC account:

I think I'm speaking for the entire NFC here. — Aaron LaCamera (@Aaron_says_SKOL) January 6, 2020

Don't care what the Cowboys fans think. But from the rest of us NFL fans...... pic.twitter.com/AAdvku7pLC — Scott Kyser (@ScottieK_Jr) January 6, 2020

Cowboy fans right now pic.twitter.com/bBXF6ztFtH — Emmanuel (@GodPackers) January 6, 2020

