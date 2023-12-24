Hilarious photo shows Jordan Binnington's face during Connor Bedard goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A hilarious photo of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington has surfaced on social media shortly after Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard scored his first 'Michigan' goal.

The photo shows Binnington closing his eyes while Bedard scooped up the puck and dropped it just over Binnington's shoulder.

Bedard's 'Michigan' came at the end of the first period and tied the game at one.

He wasn't the only player who scored "The Michigan" on Saturday. Ducks forward Trevor Zegras scored the third of his career in his first game back in the lineup after missing 20 games with a lower-body injury.

The goal caught the attention of Wayne Gretzky, who said he could never do what Bedard did, even now.

"I couldn't do what he did tonight," Gretzky told Bally St.Louis. "That just wasn't in my repertoire. I didn't have the right kind of curve. Hully (Bobby Hull) could do it. I could never do what he did tonight. It was fun to watch. My daughter Emma is with me. And she goes, 'Dad, did you ever do that?' And I said 'No, I could never do that.'"

The Great One applauding greatness. 👏@WayneGretzky was in attendance for Connor Bedard's Michigan goal tonight! pic.twitter.com/vA3OfL8Ak9 — NHL (@NHL) December 24, 2023

