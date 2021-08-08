These Hilarious Cats and Dogs Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

In The Know

About a month ago, TikTok user @emmakeanehaha was traveling cross country by herself for the first time when she spotted a man at her gate who seemed to be paying special attention to her. That's when @emmakeanehaha says the man took out a pad and some Crayola crayons and began sketching her likeness. "At first, I'm like, a little bit creeped out … then I'm like, is this creepy or is this awesome? I decided it was awesome. I was eating it up … I was posing". About 30 minutes into the artistic endeavor, the male traveler got up and walked over to the TikToker, saying, "Hey, sorry if this is weird, but I drew you". After handing her the airport drawing, @emmakeanehaha's dreams of becoming someone's muse were dashed. "He handed me this," she explains while holding up a crude rendering of her in her airport outfit. "I almost started crying". "Then he proceeded to find me in line for the airplane and talked to me about his artistic choice to draw me as if he didn't just create the world's most offensive, offensive image of me of all time". The entire good-willed saga left fellow TikTokers in stitches. "The first red flag [was] the crayons," commented another.