These Hilarious Cats and Dogs Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

  • <p>There's nothing like a perfectly-timed photograph to capture your pet's personality. We're always wondering what's going on in their minds, but sometimes a photo says it all. These cats and dogs have been caught at their very best moments, guaranteed to make you laugh out loud. Some of them have even <a href="https://www.comedypetphoto.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:won awards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">won awards</a>.</p>
  • <p>When you find the buried treasure (er, bone). </p>
  • <p>"I'm so excited, and I just can't hide it!"</p>
  • <p>Best friends for life.</p>
  • <p>When you leave the office at 4:59pm on a Friday. </p>
  • <p>Hello, neighbor.</p>
  • <p> When you find the perfect selfie angle. </p>
  • <p>...As they rode blissfully off into the sunset. </p>
  • <p>Shadow puppets, anyone?!</p>
  • <p>When you get off the couch to pick up your food order.</p>
  • <p>"Faster! I said faster!" </p>
  • <p>Mirror, mirror, on the wall... </p>
  • <p>"Does this come in my size?"</p>
  • <p>"They see me rollin'. They hatin'." </p>
  • <p>And the 2020 NBA Draft first round pick is... </p>
  • <p>"If I can't see you, you can't see me."</p>
