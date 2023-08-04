Hilarious Bill Belichick reaction to suggested screening of ‘Barbie’ movie

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are two of the summer’s biggest movies. Naturally, these films have found their way into the sports realm, and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about his opinions on them.

He gave a hilariously predictable answer, when appearing on NFL Network’s “Inside Training Camp Live”. The coach typically either has a speaker come in, or he screens a movie for team-bonding experiences. He was asked if he would consider screening “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer” for the Patriots.

“That wouldn’t be one of them,” Belichick quickly said, when asked about screening the “Barbie” movie.

The Patriots may be in camp right now, but Belichick is clearly in midseason form with his interviews.

Bill Belichick shared his very detailed thoughts on Barbie and Oppenheimer. It went exactly how you would expect. pic.twitter.com/GK6I2dES1R — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 2, 2023

After snubbing “Barbie” in the interview, Belichick did appear to be genuinely interested in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” movie.

“I haven’t seen that. That would be interesting,” said Belichick.

