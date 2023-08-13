Hiker missing in Sequoia National Park. He’s 76 and family had been tracking his progress

Park rangers are searching for a 76-year-old man who went missing at Sequoia National Park this past week.

Bill Roberts went into the Golden Trout Wilderness of the Inyo National Forest on Wednesday.

Roberts intended to hike north on the John Muir Trail and meet his family Saturday at Bullfrog Lane in Sequoia National Park, rangers said.

He did not arrive, the family told rangers. Family said they were watching his progress through his tracker. The last updates that were posted indicated he was at the west end of the Caltech Peak ridgeline in Sequoia National Park.

Roberts is described as caucasian and said to be 6-foot-1 tall, with a slim build and gray hair and blue eyes.

Park rangers ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Roberts or who had hiked in the area since Aug. 9 to call Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks at 888-653-0009.