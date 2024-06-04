Higley quarterback Luke Haugo makes his college commitment

Gilbert Higley quarterback Luke Haugo, whose 2023 season was reduced to two games due to the transfer rule and an injury, committed Tuesday to the University of Arizona to play football.

That's a big gain for new Wildcats coach Brent Brennan, after last winter losing former Chandler Basha quarterback Demond Williams Jr. quickly through the transfer portal to Washington after coach Jedd Fisch left to lead the Huskies.

Haugo, 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, also a talented basketball player, was injured in his second game eligible with the Knights last year against Scottsdale Notre Dame. That caused him to miss the rest of the season as the Knights made a run to the 5A championship.

"Luke will be a great fit at U of A," Higley coach Eddy Zubey said. "The Wildcats will be getting a highly competitive player who isn't afraid to compete. He is a leader on and off the field and a very good student."

Knights quarterback Luke Haugo (12) looks for an opening at Higley High School football stadium on Oct. 6, 2023.

In his two starts last season, Haugo completed 50 of 71 passes for 527 yards and 10 touchdowns with four interceptions. He ran for 87 yards and a TD on 12 carries.

Haugo is getting pushed every day in workouts by 2026 quarterback Gunner Fagrell, who led the Knights to their second straight 5A championship, completing 226 of 346 yards for 3,084 yards and 33 TDs with nine interceptions.

Haugo had 10 Division I college football offers. He started his high school career at Phoenix North, before transferring last year to Higley. Because of the move, he had to sit out the first five games, per Arizona Interscholastic Association transfer bylaws.

Haugo is rated by The Arizona Republic as the No. 1 quarterback to see during the 2024 high school football season.

He said the recruiting process is a grind and he felt like this was the right time to commit.

"It came down to several great P4 schools," Haugo said. "Just felt that the staff and the system fit my skillset. Coach Brennan and Coach (Dino) Babers (the offensive coordinator) are outstanding coaches. Along with being close to my family, it all made that decision easier for me."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Higley quarterback Luke Haugo commits to Arizona Wildcats