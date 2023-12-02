Higley outlasts Desert Edge in wild finish for 5A football title in final marred by ejections

Goodyear Desert Edge was down its starting tailback, starting left tackle, starting center, and, without timeouts, drove 90 yards for a touchdown as time expired.

And after putting the ball in the hands of its best player, Deshawn Warner, to punch in the two-point conversion, players ran wildly around the field at Mountain America Stadium Friday night, believing they had just pulled out the greatest miracle comeback for the 5A football championship.

But hold up. A yellow flag went up after Warner had rolled around end for the points, and it was called back by holding.

Desert Edge, pushed back 10 yards, still went for two. After Hezekiah Millender's pass was broken up in the end zone, Gilbert Higley players ran wildly to celebrate a 42-41 victory and state title in a game that was filled with drama.

"We didn't come here to tie," an emotional Mark Carter, co-coach of the Scorpions with his brother Marcus, said afterward. "If you think of Desert Edge, you think of guts, you think of resiliency that comes with an edge. We didn't want to give up the chance."

Desert Edge coach Carter twins Mark and Marcus talk about going for 2 and the win even after being pushed back on holding penalty pic.twitter.com/Ib6Xwa2umi — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) December 2, 2023

Warner, one of the best edge rushers in the state and most versatile athletes, scored the touchdown from a yard out as time ran out, capping the long scoring drive.

"It's only fitting for Deshawn," Mark Carter said.

Warner thought the game was over when he ran into the end zone, not seeing the flag behind him.

"I was almost 1,000 percent sure that we won the game," Warner said. "It's been like that all year. We're playing against the other team and playing against the refs. But I can't blame it all on the refs. We had some mistakes."

Higley was cruising along Friday night on its way to a second consecutive championship with a near-perfect first half, before tempers flared during a special teams play.

After a Desert Edge punt with 1:21 left, a fight between Desert Edge and Higley players began along the Higley sideline. A referee was knocked to the ground. Multiple players from Desert Edge's sideline ran across the field, where Higley players were standing on the field.

Flags are thrown after Desert Edge and Higley players get into a scuffle following a blindside block from Higley during the 5A State Championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 1, 2023. 16 Desert Edge players would be ejected along with 3 Higley players.

After things settled down and the officials huddled on the field, ejections were made. An official announced that there were multiple players from both teams ejected and the coaches were given the jersey numbers of those players.

The Carter twins said they had 16 players ejected. Higley coach Eddy Zubey said that three of his players were ejected.

"You don't know what to go on," Zubey said. "The original list of numbers we were given were changed a couple of times. It was, 'I saw this, I saw that.' It stinks. That's not what we want to do in a championship football game."

There were two more touchdowns scored in the half after order was restored: a 23-yard pass from Gunner Fagrell to John Decausmaker with 59 seconds left, and an 89-yard kickoff return by Desert Edge's Kezion Dia-Johnson.

Higley led 28-13 at the break. Then, it was a matter of see which key players would be available the rest of the game.

Desert Edge had to play without running back Markhi McKinnon, who ran for 89 yards on 11 carries in the first half.

The Scorpions turned to Liberty-transfer Jaqua Anderson at running back, while also making great plays at receiver. He was remarkable. So was Millender and Dia-Johnson. Down 42-13 late in the third quarter, they rallied, making big plays and big stops.

Higley defensive back John Decausmaker (1) tackles Desert Edge wide out Kezion Dia-Johnson (1) during the 5A State Championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 1, 2023.

Millender hit Anderson for a 30-yard score with 1:52 left in the third to cut it to 42-21.

Millender found Dia-Johnson for a 79-yard score to make it 42-28 with 10 minutes to play. Dia-Johnson made a great cutback move after catching the deep pass to get away from the defender for the end zone.

Then, after Millender hit Dia-Johnson on a 53-yard pass play, Anderson scored from a yard out and it was a one touchdown game.

Desert Edge turned in one more stop, got the ball back at its 10 and went down the field for the score.

"Another close game, exactly what we expected," said Fagrell, who was 28 of 43 for 365 yards and two TDs.

Higley quarterback Gunner Fagrell (15) throws a screen against Desert Edge during the 5A State Championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 1, 2023.

It looked like a blowout before Desert Edge fought back.

"We kind of took our foot off the gas," Fagrell said. "We got a little cute with some of the play calls and the execution wasn't there. But they played great, they played their hearts out."

