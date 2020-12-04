Arizona high school whips out preposterous trick play in final game of the season

Higley High School’s season came to an end on Thursday in an extra game allowed by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, and you better believe the team emptied out its playbook for the occasion.

Facing Mountain Ridge in the “Chilly Bowl,” organized by Rivals recruiting insider Chilly, quarterback Kai Millner lined up under center and pulled off a trick play his opponents never coming. Just look at this:

That’ll be a fake jet sweep, followed by a fake handoff, followed by a blind, over-the-shoulder toss to a wide-open tight end in the end zone. The toss looked more like a fan halftime challenge for a grand prize than a legitimate play, but it happened and it was glorious.

The Higley program later tweeted out another angle for the play, and revealed its name: Dipsy Do for 2.

Then another angle, in which you can really see how much Mountain Ridge bit on the fakes. The receiver who eventually catches the pass runs by not one, but three defenders before finding open grass in the end zone.

Something tells us that Millner, who is committed to play at Cal, won’t be trying this again in college.

