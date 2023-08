Highways Closed as Storm Hilary Brings Flooding to Southern California

Highways in southern California were closed on Monday, August 21, after flooding caused by Storm Hilary.

Footage released by Caltrans shows flooding on State Route 58 near Cameron, Kern County.

Caltrans also reported closures on state routes 190, 136, 178, 127, and 14.

A flash flood warning was issued for the county on Sunday. Credit: Caltrans District 9 via Storyful