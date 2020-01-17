Hightower lifts Presbyterian past Longwood 74-67

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Cory Hightower posted 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Presbyterian defeated Longwood 74-67 on Thursday night.

Sean Jenkins had 12 points for Presbyterian (7-10, 4-0 Big South Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Michael Isler added 12 points. Chris Martin had 11 points.

Juan Munoz had 12 points for the Lancers (6-12, 1-4). Heru Bligen added 11 points. Jordan Cintron had five steals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Shabooty Phillips, the Lancers' leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 9).

Presbyterian plays Radford at home on Saturday. Longwood faces Campbell on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com