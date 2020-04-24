Highs, lows, laughs of an NFL draft unlike any other

(Via NFL / Getty)

[This is an excerpt from Yahoo Sports’ free morning newsletter. Tap here to get the best sports news in your inbox every morning.]

Morning, friends. Did you get drafted? No? Sit tight, we're sure your name will be called soon.

This year's NFL draft was unlike any ever before. Gone were the crowds, the stage, the hugs. In their place: dozens of connected coaches, GMs, fans and players. And leather couches. So, so many leather couches.

I won't lie: I was hoping for a little chaos. Maybe a kid walking in at an inopportune moment, maybe an unfortunate item in the background of a home shot. But, in what's probably for the best, the night was almost completely glitch-free, a smooth-running operation that unfurled very much as expected.

Joe Burrow went first, to the Bengals, who somehow took all 10 minutes allotted to them on the clock to make the easiest pick in the last few years. Chase Young went second to Washington, and three picks later, Miami proved the "Tank for Tua" strategy worked, picking up the Alabama quarterback in the fifth slot.

Oh, and Aaron Rodgers got Aaron Rodgers’ed. It was 15 years ago the Packers took ARodg in the first round to replace Brett Favre. Last night, they did it again, taking Jordan Love as the heir apparent. Will Rodgers hang onto the job with both hands before joining the Vikings in 2023? This'll be fun to watch.

How did your team do in the first round? Check out our full list of winners and losers right here.

In the absence of any real football, and a relatively drama-free early stage of the draft, we got an unprecedented look into the homes of draftees ... or, more accurately, their parents. Because there ain't no way Joe Burrow is taking these curtains with him to Cincinnati:

(Via NFL / Getty)

Best-dressed award for the evening goes to Tagovailoa, who apparently sported a Bear Bryant-approved houndstooth suit, as you can see above.

Story continues

At the other end of the spectrum — and far closer to the rest of us — was Tagovailoa's old receiving target Henry Ruggs, who sported a quarantine-chic bathrobe. Sure, it's an Old Spice #branding effort, but so what? We can definitely relate to Ruggs' style:

(Via NFL / Getty)

Let's not forget the coaches, who gave us a look into their lives with the shots of their homes. Bill Belichick's austere setup looked exactly like you'd expect, like Belichick was the last guy studying at the library before it closed down, while Sean Payton's Coke-and-Twizzler-covered table speaks to us:

(Via NFL / ESPN)

And then there was Mike Vrabel's war room, where someone may or may not have been using the bathroom in the background ...

(Via NFL / ESPN)





All right, then.

So that'll do it for Day 1 of the draft, folks. Much more to come! May your weekend be happy, safe, and free of awkward conversations like the one new Dallas Cowboy CeeDee Lamb is going to have after grabbing his phone back from his girlfriend:

(Via NFL / ESPN)

See you Monday, everyone!

[For the best sports news delivered right to your email inbox every weekday morning, free, subscribe to the Yahoo Sports newsletter here.]

_____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him with tips and story ideas at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

More from Yahoo Sports:





