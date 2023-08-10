The highs and lows from Gene Smith's tenure as athletic director at Ohio State

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith will retire following the upcoming academic year, marking the end of a run that last nearly two decades.

Here’s a look back on the high and low moments from his long-lasting tenure at the helm of the school’s athletic department:

In this Dec. 6, 2014, photo, Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer, right, listens to athletic director Gene Smith near the end of the Big Ten championship football game in Indianapolis. Ohio State suspended Meyer for three games on Wednesday night, Aug. 22, for mishandling repeated professional and behavioral problems of an assistant coach. Smith was suspended without pay from Aug. 31 through Sept. 16. (Jonathan Quilter/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Highs under Gene Smith

Gene Smith's football hires include Urban Meyer, Ryan Day

Smith kept the Buckeyes’ football program as a national powerhouse, hiring Urban Meyer six months after Jim Tressel’s resignation amid the “Tattoogate” scandal. Meyer recreated his success from Florida as he led Ohio State to a national championship in 2014, as well as three Big Ten titles. Over seven seasons, Meyer went 83-9, including an unbeaten record against archrival Michigan.

In the aftermath of Meyer’s retirement in 2018, Smith oversaw a smooth transition to Ryan Day. His promotion of Day, who had been the offensive coordinator, wasn’t without risk. Not since Paul Bixler in 1946 had the Buckeyes hired someone without head coaching experience to take over the program.

But Smith’s decision to tap the bright offensive mind has paid off, even if the program hasn’t captured the top prize. Day is 45-6 and taken the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff in three out of four seasons.

Gene Smith preserved 36 sports at Ohio State

The financial crisis that resulted in 2020 from the coronavirus pandemic promoted athletic departments to curtail spending. Ohio State reduced staffing within the department and asked its highest-paid coaches and administrators to take pay cuts as revenues plunged.

But OSU did not cut sports as others did, continuing to sponsor 36 varsity sports, a total that is tied with Stanford for the most among departments associated with any of the major conferences in Division I. It remains a point of pride.

“It’s just hard to sustain a 36-sport model in this world,” Smith said, “especially when you need to make investments in our facilities and all those types of things. Our costs go up 5-6% a year naturally, because of travel and things of that nature. So that we’ve been able to sustain 36 sports, I’m proud of our coaches who are working within the expenditure guidelines that we provided them.”

Ohio State has had success outside of football

Much of Ohio State’s success in the all-sports rankings known as the Directors’ Cup has come since Smith was named the athletic director. Eleven of its 15 finishes in the top-10 of the standings have occurred in Smith’s tenure, and it ended up as high as No. 2 in 2017 and 2016 following consecutive NCAA championships captured by the men’s volleyball team. The women’s ice hockey team’s title in 2022 also contributed to a No. 4 final ranking, and it was No. 3 this past academic year.

Ohio State Athletic director Gene Smith pumps up all the Buckeye fans at the Buckeye Bash at Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas on January 11, 2015. (Dispatch photo by Kyle Robertson)

Gene Smith oversaw facilities construction at Ohio State

The expansion of the athletics district in the northwest corner of campus began with former athletic director Andy Geiger and continued under Smith, who in recent years spearheaded fundraising efforts that led to the construction of several new stadiums or arenas for the Olympic sports teams in recent years. The Covelli Center opened for volleyball and wrestling in 2019, followed by the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in 2021 and Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium earlier this year. The building of an ice rink is also in the works.

Lows under Gene Smith

2018 suspension in Zach Smith incident

Smith was suspended for two weeks without pay in 2018 for the athletic department’s mishandling of allegations of domestic violence against former football assistant Zach Smith.

In a report prepared by the university’s board of trustees, it found Gene Smith and former coach Urban Meyer “failed to adhere to the precise requirements of their contracts when they concluded that they needed to await a law enforcement determination to file charges” before reporting the allegations.

The suspension led to a public apology from Gene Smith as he said at the time. He said, “I have ultimate authority and responsibility in oversight and accountability for our athletic department, particularly the football program. I understand I could have done a better job in this particular instance.”

E. Gordon Gee, left, Ohio State University president; football coach Jim Tressel, center; and athletic director Gene Smith take questions during a news conference Tuesday, March 8, 2011, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State suspendedTressel for two games and fined him $250,000 for violating NCAA rules by failing to notify the school about information he received involving two players and questionable activities involving Buckeye memorabilia. Tressel also will receive a public reprimand and must make a public apology. (AP Photo/Terry Gilliam)

Ohio State football's 'Tattoogate' with Jim Tressel

The fallout from the scandal known as “Tattoogate” in which five football players sold memorabilia for cash and tattoos prompted Tressel’s resignation and a handful of suspensions that resulted in only the Buckeyes’ second losing season since 1966. Smith described 2011 as “hell” on Wednesday, recounting the year as one of the biggest challenges he confronted as athletic director.

A large segment of Ohio State’s fan base found fault with Smith for not self-imposing a bowl ban in an effort to soften the penalties that were later imposed by the NCAA. The sanctions ultimately included a postseason ban that prevented the Buckeyes from winning a national championship in Meyer’s first season in 2012. Despite an unbeaten record in the regular season, they were unable to face Notre Dame in the BCS national championship game. The previous season’s trip to the Gator Bowl was not savored.

Thad Matta press conference announcing he's leaving as OSU men's basketball coach. AD Gene Smith in background. (Fred Squillante / The Columbus Dispatch)

Thad Matta’s firing as basketball coach

Consecutive seasons without a trip to the NCAA tournament led Smith to let go of Matta in June of 2017. Health issues factored into the decision, but it was an abrupt and unceremonious divorce with the men’s basketball program’s all-time winningest coach.

The Buckeyes also seem to be slipping further from the height of the Matta era, which saw runs past the first weekend of the tournament five times in a span of seven years, including twice making the Final Four. Last season was the first in nearly two decades they finished below .500, increasing the pressure on Chris Holtmann, who succeeded Matta six years ago.

A lot is riding on Holtmann to turn things around after Smith extended his contract last year. If he or his successor looks to move on from Holtmann, they would owe him his full remaining salary through 2028.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith's high and low moments