Highmark Stadium to allow full attendance for vaccinated Bills fans

Nick Wojton
1 min read
A COVID-19 vaccination will be the difference between Buffalo Bills fans going to home games or not in the fall.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced via video conference on Tuesday that Highmark Stadium plans to have a full contingent of fans at the venue next season. The key here is the vaccine, though. In the announcement, the official said fans will only be allowed to go to games if they receive a vaccine for COVID-19.

Erie County owns the building which has a lease with the team in regard to its usage, so all parties must sign off on any plan to permit fans attending games. Naturally the team itself will be ready to get fans back in seats during the 2021 regular season after revenues league-wide took a big hit due to the pandemic last year.

“Our goal is to have a 100 percent full house for the Bills and the Sabres, starting in the fall,” Poloncarz said.

Here’s a screengrab of the prestation from Tuesday:

