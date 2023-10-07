Highly touted recruits will be at the Swamp for Vanderbilt game

Kickoff between the Florida Gators and Vanderbilt Commodores is just hours away and head coach Billy Napier is welcoming plenty of esteemed guests to experience Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at full force.

Five and four-star recruits will fill the first few rows of the south endzone to watch the Gators try to pull a win during Homecoming week.

Five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin is expected to be in attendance, making his first official visit to the UF campus. The Savannah, Georgia, native is the No. 2 recruit in the nation and is ranked as the overall best defensive lineman. The Gators gave Griffin an offer back in January of this year.

On the other side of the ball, Napier is welcoming five-star Solomon Thomas to watch the Florida offense put in work against Vanderbilt. Thomas is a top-rated offensive lineman making the trip from Jacksonville, Florida. He’s the No. 21 overall recruit and the No. 4 offensive tackle in the nation.

Four-star quarterback Antwann Hill will also be in town for Homecoming. Hailing from Warner Robins, Georgia, the recruit has been chased by several school around the nation and he’ll be making another visit to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, his last was when Florida took down the Tennessee Volunteers at home in Week 3.

Hill is the No. 71 overall recruit and is ranked No. 6 at his position. He’s also been in talks with both Auburn and Alabama.

Kickoff for the Florida Gators and Vanderbilt Commodores is set for 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The game will broadcast on the SEC Network.

