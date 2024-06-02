Highly touted quarterback details South Carolina visit, what he likes about Gamecocks

As the Shane Beamer Football Camp was getting underway Friday at the South Carolina indoor facility, eight quarterback prospects were doing a private workout inside Williams-Brice Stadium.

One of those was Trent Seaborn, a highly touted Class of 2027 prospect that landed a Gamecocks offer more than a week earlier.

“It was super genuine,” Seaborn said of his USC offer. “I think they really see a lot of potential in me and then after that, everything fell into place and we were able to make the trip (up) there.”

Seaborn and the other quarterbacks threw in front of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and analyst Mike Shula.

“He’s been a head coach at Alabama and has over two decades of experience coaching in the (NFL),” Seaborn said of Shula. “His football knowledge is so expansive and it fits perfectly and correlates with Coach Loggains and his style of offense.”’

In addition to throwing inside Willy-B, Seaborn toured the campus in the morning — “It really blew me and my dad away,” he said — had meetings with Shula and Loggains, participated in the rest of the camp and then sat and talked with Beamer inside the head coach’s office.

Though he doesn’t have any star ratings yet from any of the recruiting networks, Seaborn is a hot commodity.

A native of Hawaii who was 6 years old when he began working out with Marcus Mariota, Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa and his little brother, Taulia, Seaborn moved to Alabama in the spring of his seventh-grade year. He enrolled at powerhouse Thompson High at the recommendation of the Tagovailoas.

Less than a year later, an eighth-grade Seaborn took over as Thompson’s starter in the playoffs and led the Warriors to a state title.

Last season, Seaborn was named MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year after completing 72% of his passes for almost 2,600 yards and 27 touchdowns.

“(Loggains) says he loves my accuracy and he said I’m very well-developed,” Seaborn said. “He also likes the mental side of my game. He thinks I have a very high IQ and and know how the field works.”

South Carolina is one of 19 offers Seaborn holds, including Auburn, Arkansas, Oregon, Ole Miss, North Carolina. He also holds an offer from Alabama, but that came from Nick Saban. For now, new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer hasn’t reoffered.

Seaborn will likely pick up plenty more offers this summer. He’s planning on going to camps at Florida State, LSU and Ohio State, and Thompson High will be heading to 7-on-7 events at Alabama, Auburn and UAB.

With three more years of high school, Seaborn’s recruitment is in its infancy. But South Carolina’s coaches have at least put the Gamecocks in the mix.

“The thing I really like with them is they’re gonna be honest with you,” Seaborn said of USC. “They’re not gonna sugarcoat anything. ... That really shows a special aspect of them.”

He continued: “They’re not gonna flash all the fancy things in front of you. They’re gonna tell you what’s gonna happen and how they’re going to do things. I really appreciate them.”