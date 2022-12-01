Highly-touted 2024 DL Charleston Collins lists Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment

Alabama’s coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 defensive lineman Charleston Collins following a good showing at a Nick Saban Football Camp over the summer. On Wednesday, Collins listed the Tide as a finalist in his recruitment.

Collins recently took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl. He was one of many recruits that were present for the rivalry game.

The Arkansas native is currently trending toward LSU, according to On3’s RPM. The Tigers are the favorite to land Collins at 96.3% likelihood. However, the Tide are pushing to land Collins. They have plenty of time to flip the script as he is currently a junior in high school.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Charleston Collins’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 3 25 Rivals 4 – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 132 2 10 247 Composite 4 228 3 24

Vitals

Hometown Little Rock, Arkansas Projected Position Defensive line Height 6-4 Weight 257 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 8, 2022

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on November 26, 2022

Top schools

Twitter

