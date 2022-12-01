Highly-touted 2024 DL Charleston Collins lists Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment
Alabama’s coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 defensive lineman Charleston Collins following a good showing at a Nick Saban Football Camp over the summer. On Wednesday, Collins listed the Tide as a finalist in his recruitment.
Collins recently took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl. He was one of many recruits that were present for the rivalry game.
The Arkansas native is currently trending toward LSU, according to On3’s RPM. The Tigers are the favorite to land Collins at 96.3% likelihood. However, the Tide are pushing to land Collins. They have plenty of time to flip the script as he is currently a junior in high school.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Charleston Collins’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
3
25
Rivals
4
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
132
2
10
247 Composite
4
228
3
24
Vitals
Hometown
Little Rock, Arkansas
Projected Position
Defensive line
Height
6-4
Weight
257
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on June 8, 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on November 26, 2022
Top schools
Alabama
Florida State
Miami
Mississippi State
Ole Miss
Twelve Steps Closer…. @JtheNupe @EarlGill10 @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @Hayesfawcett3 @BHoward_11 @Adsphotography_ pic.twitter.com/ivQ37sFtvM
— Charleston (Charlie) Collins (@Charleston_C10) November 30, 2022