Highly-sought tight end recruit gets visit from Gators coach

Florida football’s recruiting efforts continue to roll along in the month of May as members of the coaching staff have hit the road to make visits to their most highly-sought prep prospects. Among those getting a visit this week is 3-star tight end Reid Mikeska out of Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland, who has the pleasure of hosting tight ends coach William Peagler at his school on Tuesday.

Previously committed to the Clemson Tigers, albeit only for a month, the 6-foot-5.5-inch, 233-pounder made an unofficial visit to the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend and has a date set with Miami Hurricanes for an OV this coming weekend. The Gators get their chance to woo the Lone Star tight end on the weekend of June 17.

Mikeska has some encouraging things to say about Peagler, according to 247Sports.

“(Peagler) came out by their practice and I have been talking to him all the time. We kind of fell off a bit when I committed to Clemson, but he started talking again. We still have a good relationship. I was the first tight end he came to see when he was out on the road and he’s going to come see me again next week. It means a lot that he did that even though I was committed.”

While Florida remains a major player in his recruitment, Oklahoma currently holds the crystal ball for the coveted recruit, who currently ranks as the nation’s No. 486 overall prospect and No. 26 at his position in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

