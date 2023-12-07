Highly-sought DL transfer portal target sets official visit with Florida

The NCAA transfer portal action is in high gear as student-athletes across the country search for greener pastures through college football’s de facto free agency in what has become a game of musical chairs for top teams.

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators have already lost some key players to the portal and will be working hard to replace them before spring practices begin. Among those under consideration is an Ivy League athlete who is looking to move on to a bigger football program.

Senior defensive lineman Joey Slackman, who played the last three seasons with the Pennsylvania Quakers, told 247Sports that he intends to make an official visit with the Orange and Blue.

“I am taking one to Florida this weekend,” the 6-foot-4inch, 300-pound lineman revealed.

The trip to Gainesville will be his second so far as a transfer portal target after visiting the Wisconsin Badgers last weekend. He is also open to other t other suitors who are interested in hosting him as well.

As far as Florida is concerned, the Gators already made an impression prior to the opening of the portal, extending him an offer back in November.

“They are one of the schools where I see myself fitting in their system,” said Slackman. I really like their staff and they are one of the schools I’ve had the best communication with. I feel like I good judgment of people, even though this stuff is very business-oriented in every sense nowadays,” he added.

“Their staff has been very communicative, and my parents in my meetings with them, and the phone calls, has been really positive. Obviously, they’re a very storied program,” he continues.

“There is a lot of history there and it is one of the more insane atmospheres in college football. It was something that was really intriguing and I’m excited to check it out.”

The former all-Ivy League first-team selection is 247Sports’ fourth-ranked defensive lineman in the portal (20th overall), following a season that saw him amass 50 tackles — including four sacks.

During his three years on the field, Slackman played 28 total games, with 115 total tackles — 25 of them for a loss and 11 of those sacks — as well as three passes defended, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire