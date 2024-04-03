Highly-sought 2025 IOL recruit looking to build relationships

Recruiting from the high school ranks is not at all easy and often is a thankless effort for a college football staff. However, the critical component in convincing a young student-athlete to attend your school is the establishment of a healthy relationship between the two parties.

Mike Roach of 247Sports recently caught up with three-star interior offensive lineman Henry Fenuku out of North Crowley (Texas) in the 2025 cycle and spoke with him about the importance of establishing an intimate relationship with his suitors.

“Big schools don’t really move me in no type of way,” Fenuku observed. “Of course I’m grateful, I’m very grateful. I’m looking forward to building the relationship because I don’t want to have to go somewhere and not have a bond with who I’m going to be working with. It’s exciting, but I’m just looking forward to working.”

Originally from Ghana and still a little wet behind the ears in the sport, the 6-foot-4-inch, 290-pound lineman does not appear to be a needy person, either.

“It doesn’t really have to be much, but you just have to show me you can work with me and understand me,” he offered. “I’m a visual learner so I’m looking for someone to have that type of patience and coach me.”

The good news for the Florida Gators is that they are on his radar for a future visit.

“I’m going to SMU in May, Texas Tech in June and Florida somewhere in May or June,” Fenuku said.

Fenuku is ranked No. 456 overall and No. 27 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 368 and 24, respectively.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Southern Methodist Mustangs out front with a 42.5% chance of landing him, followed by the USC Trojans (22.6%), Texas Tech Red Raiders (13.1%) and Houston Cougars (5.7%).

